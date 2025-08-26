Uranium Producer Energy Fuels (UUUU) Skyrockets Off Rare Earth Production

While President Donald Trump is well known (and perhaps infamous) for his bravado — even within the context of high-stakes geopolitics — a key vulnerability has long been the commodities supply chain. Sure, the U.S. may lead in advanced solutions such as artificial intelligence and other innovative fields. However, the broader digitalization-of-everything movement imposes a cost, which is exactly where Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) comes into play.

Billed as a leading domestic producer of uranium concentrates — also known as yellowcake — Energy Fuels has played an increasingly critical role in the broader resource ecosystem. Right now, the company’s primary operations are centered in the White Mesa Mill project in Utah, along with the Pinyon Plain mine in Arizona.

Obviously, uranium has become a hot commodity due to its implications for power generation. According to MIT Technology Review, which cited data published by Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, more than half of electricity going to data centers will be used for AI by the end of 2028. At that point, the publication states, “AI alone could consume as much electricity annually as 22% of all US households.”

What’s also driving UUUU stock to incredible heights is the underlying rare-earth elements (REE) narrative. Energy Fuels is emerging as a vital contributor to U.S. efforts to reduce foreign reliance on foreign — read Chinese — sources of rare earths. By reducing dependency, American innovators would effectively be self-sufficient in their grand pursuits. In so doing, the U.S. stands on much firmer ground relative to its adversaries.

President Trump simply calls it winning — and the results are showing. UUUU stock is up 20% in the morning session on Tuesday. Over the trailing five sessions, it gained over 55%.

Even better, Energy Fuels effectively has the full backing of the Trump administration. Earlier this year, the White House issued executive orders that expanded the U.S. nuclear fuel and nuclear energy industries. Combined with the ever-present tensions with China and other adversarial nations, UUUU stock is organically one of the most relevant securities at this juncture.

However, the massive surge in equity value does come with a caveat. In the past 10 weeks, UUUU stock has witnessed nine accumulative sessions and only one distributive. This sequence of events has never happened at all since January 2019.

Extending the dataset back to January 2009, this sequence — which can be abbreviated as 9-1-U — has occurred just three times. While the following statistics should be taken with a huge grain of salt due to the lack of data, the chance of upside in the following week comes out to only 33.33%. And over the next 10 weeks, the trend tends to be negative.

If one had to speculate, past analogs imply that the 12/10 bear put spread expiring Oct. 17 may be in play. This would require UUUU stock to fall through the $10 short strike price at expiration (which is down 8.51% against Monday’s close) for the trade to be fully profitable.