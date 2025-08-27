EchoStar Stock Just Doubled Within Days. Is SATS Stock Still a Buy?

EchoStar (SATS) is a satellite communications company. This is a legacy business that many believed was on its way out. It operates both satellite TV and broader satellite telecom services. The TV side has historically been the bigger revenue driver.

The company has been burning through cash building out its 5G network for Boost Mobile, which it acquired in 2020 as part of a government deal to create a fourth major US wireless carrier after T-Mobile bought Sprint. Concurrently, revenue has been steadily declining while losses have piled up. It also missed interest payments and is facing a debt wall. The FCC launched probes in May 2025 into whether EchoStar was meeting 5G buildout requirements for its spectrum licenses.

To add insult to injury, other satellite communications companies like SpaceX and AST SpaceMobile (ASTS) have been doing stellar.

However, SATS stock seems to have found a lifeline, as it has more than doubled over the past five days, up 118.78% due to an AT&T deal.

Is SATS stock a buy after the game-changing AT&T deal?

EchoStar announced a $23 billion all-cash sale of spectrum licenses (50 MHz of low- and mid-band airwaves) to AT&T (T). The cash will pay down a big chunk of that $30 billion debt and avoid immediate bankruptcy. Plus, it resolves the FCC's main concerns by putting the underused spectrum to better use under AT&T.

EchoStar gets to keep operating Boost Mobile as a "hybrid" provider by using AT&T's network instead of building everything itself.

This is an all-around win for EchoStar, and more deals are likely now. It could sell additional spectrum to other big telecom companies and make the balance sheet even leaner.

However, I do believe that the good news has been mostly priced in. By selling to AT&T some of its spectrum licenses, it has removed an asset it could have used to drive significant growth. The company is likely to sell off more of its spectrum holdings, but the rest of the business can remain in chronic decline.

Thus, SATS stock is more of a "Hold" for me.