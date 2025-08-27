IonQ’s Bullish Trade Setup Triggered

Quantum computing company IonQ Inc. (IONQ) rallied more than 3% on Wednesday, moving the stock back above a critical bullish trendline and restoring positive momentum.

Who is IONQ?

IonQ Inc. is one of the few companies with a fully functioning end-user product in the quantum computing industry. The company develops and operates quantum computers built on trapped-ion technology, offering cloud-based access to quantum computing power.

The company positions itself as the leader in quantum-as-a-service, delivering systems designed to outperform classical supercomputers and unlock breakthroughs in AI, logistics, and cybersecurity.

New Analyst Coverage of the Stock

The driver for today’s buying was Wall Street interest.

Riley Securities initiated coverage with a Buy rating and a $61 price target, representing a 57% upside from current levels.

The analyst highlighted IonQ’s position as the industry’s revenue growth leader, tracking for its third consecutive year of 100% annual gains. The analyst also commented that IONQ has potential to sustain that pace into 2028.

Long-term projections point toward the company earning $1 billion in revenue by 2030. IONQ boasts a $1.6 billion cash balance, recent deal signings, and a fifth-generation product launch in second half of 2025.

Despite gaining 237% in 2024, IONQ is down 10% year-to-date, which has left its valuation attractive.

Analysis of IONQ’s Stock Price

From a technical perspective, Wednesday’s rally carried the stock back above its 50-day moving average, a level it slipped under just ten days ago during a two-month consolidation. That consolidation has cut shares by 12% from their July highs.

Importantly, the 50-day moving average remains in a bullish trend, and a shift in the 20-day moving average now confirms strengthening short-term momentum.

For traders, the next key trigger will be a break above $45. That move would confirm a breakout pattern and set the stock up for a fast rally toward $50 resistance and potentially a run toward $60.

IonQ’s Bottom Line

Short-term, traders should expect a sharp move higher with profit-taking causing volatility in the building bullish trend.

From a longer-term perspective, IONQ shares remain in a long-term bull market trend with a 12-month price target of $70.

Between its leadership in revenue growth, expanding product pipeline, and strengthening technical picture, IonQ continues to stand out as one of the most compelling names in the quantum computing sector.