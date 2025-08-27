Markets Flat Ahead of NVDA Earnings — But These Stocks Are Already Moving

Today’s Top & Bottom Lines – August 27, 2025

Pre-Market Price Check S&P 500 Futures: +0.1% 10-Year Yield: 4.27 (+1 bps) Nasdaq 100 Futures: +0.1% WTI Crude: $63.51 (+0.4%) Dow Jones Futures: +0.1% Gold Futures: $3,431.40 (-0.03%) VIX: 12.14 (-0.2%) Bitcoin (BTC): ~$111,174 (+0.14%)

What’s Driving Stocks This Morning:

The futures market is trading slightly above fair value across major indices.

The move higher is supported by strong earnings results from several names including MongoDB (MDB), Kohl’s (KSS), PVH, Okta (OKTA), and Box (BOX). But despite these positives, the broader tone is cautious with NVIDIA’s earnings report set to drop after the close.

Key Drivers for Today’s Market

NVIDIA Earnings Anticipation - NVIDIA reports after the bell, and traders are bracing for impact. While fundamentals remain strong, the stock has dropped after earnings in three of the last four quarters.

With NVDA dominating index weightings, even a small miss in margins or guidance could ripple across markets. A bullish surprise could revive last week’s momentum burst, but expectations are sky-high, that’s exactly what makes this setup dangerous.

Watch my analysis of NVIDIA’s earnings announcement here

Trump Targets Regional Fed Control - The Trump administration is reportedly seeking more control over regional Fed presidents, a major shift that could politicize interest rate decisions.

These regional officials rotate into key FOMC voting roles. With Lisa Cook possibly suing over her firing and a Senate hearing for nominee Stephen Miran next week, the Fed’s independence is under threat.

Markets may need to reprice policy risk as political influence creeps into the Fed’s structure. As a result, rates on “long bonds” are creeping higher suggesting that the bond market is unhappy with Trump’s move. Will we see a continuation of the bear market in bonds?

EU Drops Tariffs to Avoid U.S. Trade Clash - The European Union is fast-tracking legislation to eliminate tariffs on industrial goods. This is a direct concession to avoid escalating trade tensions with the U.S. The move is a win for American manufacturers and exporters. It also shows Trump’s leverage in global trade talks.

For markets, this eases near-term supply chain fears and offers a modest lift to industrials, though it also signals a more confrontational trade posture globally.

Stocks on the Move (Pre-Market)

MongoDB (MDB) $438.24 +7.2% - Beat by $0.33 with Atlas revenue up 29%; raised full-year guidance for both EPS and revenue, pushing the stock sharply higher premarket.

Okta (OKTA) $86.12 +6.9% - Beat earnings and revenue, guided FY26 above consensus. Despite Q3 EPS in-line, bullish revenue outlook is powering strong buying.

Kohl’s (KSS) $25.89 +5.4% - Posted a $0.26 beat on EPS and guided FY26 EPS above consensus. Revenue was in-line, but stronger forward guidance is driving upside.

PVH (PVH) $111.73 +3.1% - Beat by $0.51 and reaffirmed FY26 EPS while guiding revenue above expectations. Q3 guidance was light, but the stock is still gaining.

Canada Goose (GOOS) $15.77 +9.3% - Reports that the company received buyout offers to go private have fueled a surge in shares early this morning.

Today’s Upgrades & Downgrades –

Upgrades

Aegon (AS) upgraded at Barclays to Overweight: European financials are starting to catch a bid as bond yields stabilize. Aegon could benefit from capital rotation if this trend holds.

upgraded at Barclays to Overweight: European financials are starting to catch a bid as bond yields stabilize. Aegon could benefit from capital rotation if this trend holds. Eli Lilly (LLY) upgraded at Citi, PT $1,010: Analysts chasing strength after another solid drug trial. LLY remains the GLP-1 leader, but this is a crowded trade at stretched valuations.

upgraded at Citi, PT $1,010: Analysts chasing strength after another solid drug trial. LLY remains the GLP-1 leader, but this is a crowded trade at stretched valuations. GlobalFoundries (GFS) upgraded at Susquehanna, PT $65: Foundry demand is picking up, and GFS is positioned as a geopolitical hedge to TSM. Tailwinds from CHIPS Act visibility.

upgraded at Susquehanna, PT $65: Foundry demand is picking up, and GFS is positioned as a geopolitical hedge to TSM. Tailwinds from CHIPS Act visibility. Prologis (PLD) upgraded at UBS, PT $140: Warehouse REITs are getting rate-sensitive flows. With e-commerce trends intact, PLD is a relative strength play on lower yields.

Downgrades

Deutsche Bank (DB) downgraded at BofA, PT $10: Europe’s banks are flashing some stress, and DB has been a relative laggard. Macro and rate exposure are headwinds.

downgraded at BofA, PT $10: Europe’s banks are flashing some stress, and DB has been a relative laggard. Macro and rate exposure are headwinds. Fortune Brands Innovations (FBIN) cut to Neutral at Wells Fargo: Home-related names are stalling as mortgage activity weakens. Wells sees limited upside in this rate-sensitive stock.

cut to Neutral at Wells Fargo: Home-related names are stalling as mortgage activity weakens. Wells sees limited upside in this rate-sensitive stock. Krispy Kreme (DNUT) downgraded at Goldman Sachs: Discretionary spending fatigue is spreading. GS sees downside risk if consumer softening continues into the holidays.

Today’s Bottom Line:

It all comes down to one thing today…. NVIDIA.

Markets are taking a wait-and-see stance heading into NVIDIA earnings tonight, which could either trigger a tech breakout or drag the Nasdaq back to reality.

Breadth is decent thanks to solid results from MDB, OKTA, and PVH, but macro stories are also piling up fast which will add to investor’s nerves.

Expect NVDA to steal the spotlight, but don’t ignore the Fed drama brewing in D.C. or the tariff shifts out of Europe.

If NVDA disappoints, today’s optimism could evaporate fast.