Microsoft Quietly Corrects 10%, What This Means for Investors

Microsoft’s Quiet Correction

You’ve heard of “Quiet Quitting,” right?

Microsoft has created its own version of this as the stock has quietly corrected over the last month. Most investors aren’t even aware of the drop and the opportunity it creates.

Shares surged more than 7% after the company’s July 30 earnings report. In the report, Microsoft posted revenue of $65.3 billion, up 14% year-over-year, and earnings per share of $2.97, well ahead of consensus estimates. Cloud revenue, led by Azure, grew an impressive 24%.

Perhaps most importantly, Microsoft’s management guided for continued steady double-digit growth into the second half of the year.

The report reinforced Microsoft’s role as a cornerstone of AI infrastructure spending.

While those results fueled an initial breakout, the stock has since slipped into a VERY healthy 10% correction.

I say VERY because the stock has seen it’s decline happen on incredibly low volatility and volume, just a slow fade into its correction.

Microsoft Versus the Magnificent Seven

In contrast, Tesla (TSLA) and Apple (AAPL) have led the Magnificent Seven over the last month, a reversal of their lagging 2025 performance.

That rotation suggests that investors are beginning to hunt for value even among the mega-cap names, turning previously weak performers into “Slingshot” plays. A sign that investors really are concerned about high valuations.

Back to Microsoft.

The stock’s slow drift to its 50-day moving average has now produced a 10% correction.

That pullback places shares directly above round-number support at $500, a level that will carry strong psychological significance given its position as a “100 level” mark.

Outlook for Microsoft

Like the rest of the market, Microsoft enters September with a headwind.

Historically, September has been the second-worst month for the stock market over the last twenty years, with Microsoft averaging a –0.7% return and only finishing higher 53% of the time.

Technically, the stock still carries a bullish setup.

The 50-day moving average is trending higher along with the 200-day moving average. This combination displays Microsoft’s technical strength and back’s up the outlook that Microsoft’s trend is investors’ friend.

That trendline strength also indicates that the current pullback may be setting up a “buy the dip” opportunity.

The most likely levels for accumulation are $500 and $475, the latter representing another 5% downside from current prices.

Longer-term, Microsoft remains one of the most durable leaders of both the Magnificent Seven and the Nasdaq 100.

The stock’s dominant positioning in AI and enterprise software keeps its structural uptrend intact, with a long-term price target of $600.