MongoDB Pops on Stellar Earnings Beat. Should You Buy MDB Stock Now?

MongoDB (MDB) posted stellar Q2 FY2026 earnings, with revenue increasing 24% to $591.4 million vs. analyst estimates of $553.4 million and non-GAAP EPS at $1 vs. analyst estimates of $0.66. The cloud-based data platform Atlas grew 29%, with management hiking its full-year guidance. They see Q3 revenue of $587-$592 million (above $582-$583 million estimates) and adjusted EPS of $0.76-$0.79.

MDB stock surged over 34% as of this writing and is trading near $287.6.

This surge has turned it green year-to-date, though it is still below the $298.5 close back in February of this year. MongoDB had been struggling to make progress on its recovery, but the renewed momentum now can take it above $300.

Should you buy MDB stock now?

A slew of analysts are now raising their price targets, with most targeting well above $300. Rosenblatt raised its price target from $290 to $305, whereas UBS raised its PT from $240 to $310. Cantor Fitzgerald raised its PT to $312 from $271... and so on. As such, I believe the stock will move towards this consensus in quick order, especially as the AI rally shows no sign of slowing down.

The cloud database market is booming, and the coming quarters may lead to $400 by year-end if the growth is sustained. The highest price target here is at $430.

It has $2.3 billion in cash with virtually no debt.

If revenue growth holds above 20% annually and margins keep up, the market could pay a premium north of 10 times forward sales. You're currently paying around 7.4 times forward sales.