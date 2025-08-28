PCE Data & Nvidia’s Weakness: Here’s Where Stocks Go

Today’s Top & Bottom Lines – August 28, 2025

Pre-Market Price Check S&P 500 Futures: +0.05% 10-Year Yield: 4.27 (+1 bps) Nasdaq 100 Futures: +0.03% WTI Crude: $64.05 (-0.17%) Dow Jones Futures: +0.14% Gold Futures: $3,455 (+0.2%) VIX: 12.14 (-0.2%) Bitcoin (BTC): ~$113,263 (+1.08%)

What’s Driving Stocks This Morning:

Equity futures are flat to mixed following Wednesday’s record-setting session, where the S&P 500 hit a new intraday high of 6,487.03 and closed just below that at 6,481.40.

Momentum is stalling a bit this morning as traders digest Nvidia’s (NVDA) earnings and brace for incoming macro data.

The big overnight story remains NVDA. The company beat on both the top and bottom lines, but data center revenue missed for the second straight quarter, a key segment that now matters more than headline EPS.

The stock slipped in after-hours trading, dragging down semis and setting a cautious tone.

On the trade war front, Bloomberg reports Mexico will raise tariffs on Chinese goods after direct pressure from President Trump, another shot in the ongoing tariff chess match.

Meanwhile, Reuters says Japan’s trade chief has canceled his U.S. trip, effectively delaying negotiations around Tokyo’s proposed $550 billion investment package tied to tariff relief.

Looking at the Fed and interest rates: The CME FedWatch Tool shows an 82.7% chance of a 25-basis-point cut in September. Fed Governor Waller speaks at 6:00 PM ET, but all eyes are on tomorrow’s PCE inflation read for confirmation - or disruption - of the disinflation narrative.

Stocks on the Move (Pre-Market)

Nvidia (NVDA) –2% : Another data center revenue miss despite strong earnings. That’s two quarters in a row Nvidia hasn’t hit the mark here. The report spooked traders and dragged down semis across the board—AMD, TSM, ASML, and MCHP all traded lower in sympathy.

: Another data center revenue miss despite strong earnings. That’s two quarters in a row Nvidia hasn’t hit the mark here. The report spooked traders and dragged down semis across the board—AMD, TSM, ASML, and MCHP all traded lower in sympathy. Wynn Resorts (WYNN) +2% : UBS upgraded Wynn to “Buy” and raised Macao estimates. They also cited bullish upside from the new UAE resort project. A rare upgrade-driven pop in the casino space.

: UBS upgraded Wynn to “Buy” and raised Macao estimates. They also cited bullish upside from the new UAE resort project. A rare upgrade-driven pop in the casino space. Dollar General (DG) +6% : A strong beat-and-raise quarter lit a fire under DG. Traffic trends improved and peers like FIVE, OLLI, and DLTR all moved higher on the read-through.

: A strong beat-and-raise quarter lit a fire under DG. Traffic trends improved and peers like FIVE, OLLI, and DLTR all moved higher on the read-through. Snowflake (SNOW) +14% : SNOW crushed earnings and raised full-year product revenue guidance. A beat on both lines and a bullish AI tailwind narrative put the stock back in breakout mode.

: SNOW crushed earnings and raised full-year product revenue guidance. A beat on both lines and a bullish AI tailwind narrative put the stock back in breakout mode. CrowdStrike (CRWD) –3% : Margins slipped and guidance missed. CRWD still beat Q2 expectations, but the Street didn’t like the lower operating margin or soft Q3 revenue range.

: Margins slipped and guidance missed. CRWD still beat Q2 expectations, but the Street didn’t like the lower operating margin or soft Q3 revenue range. Dick’s Sporting Goods (DKS) –2% : A beat-and-raise quarter, but shares faded. Possibly just profit-taking after recent strength—nothing wrong with the print.

: A beat-and-raise quarter, but shares faded. Possibly just profit-taking after recent strength—nothing wrong with the print. Bath & Body Works (BBWI) –7% : Missed EPS by a penny and matched on revenue, but the Street punished the stock anyway. Margins and forward tone likely drove the selloff.

Today’s Upgrades & Downgrades –

Upgrades

Five Below (FIVE) – Upgraded to Outperform from Market Perform at Telsey Advisory Group, target $170. Analysts cited improved traffic trends and strong back-to-school momentum, pointing to upside in both short- and mid-term comps.

– Upgraded to Outperform from Market Perform at Telsey Advisory Group, target $170. Analysts cited improved traffic trends and strong back-to-school momentum, pointing to upside in both short- and mid-term comps. Green Plains (GPRE) – Upgraded to Outperform from Perform at Oppenheimer, target $14. Positive margin trends and ethanol market tailwinds drove the bullish shift, with improving fundamentals expected into year-end.

– Upgraded to Outperform from Perform at Oppenheimer, target $14. Positive margin trends and ethanol market tailwinds drove the bullish shift, with improving fundamentals expected into year-end. Rambus (RMBS) – Upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Arete, target $91. Strong AI-related demand and improving margin profile lifted sentiment, with the firm highlighting solid IP monetization potential.

– Upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Arete, target $91. Strong AI-related demand and improving margin profile lifted sentiment, with the firm highlighting solid IP monetization potential. Wynn Resorts (WYNN) – Upgraded to Buy from Neutral at UBS, target $147.

UBS raised Macao estimates and expressed increased confidence in growth from the UAE’s Al Marjan resort.

Downgrades

Bill (BILL) – Downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at Piper Sandler, target $50.

The downgrade follows concerns over slowing customer acquisition and margin pressure in the near term.

– Downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at Piper Sandler, target $50. The downgrade follows concerns over slowing customer acquisition and margin pressure in the near term. Cooper Companies (COO) – Downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Citigroup, target $72.

A weak Q4 guide and muted commentary on recovery in vision care weighed on sentiment.

New Coverage

Nano Nuclear Energy (NNE) – Initiated with Neutral at BTIG.

Early-stage story with potential, but valuation and execution risks warrant caution for now.

Today’s Bottom Line:

Two things will drive the market’s direction into the end of the week. First is the market’s reaction to NVIDIA.

The company’s disappointing Data Center revenue has investors scrambling to reprice the stock, but you don’t need a full model refresh to figure out what to do next. Just watch the price—and the chart.

NVIDIA shares are only slightly lower in pre-market trading, but there’s still reason to expect that sellers may take control over the next one to two weeks. The first key level to watch is $170, which aligns with the stock’s 50-day moving average. That trendline hasn’t been breached since May 5.

If $170 fails, the next major support zones sit at $150 and $140. A break toward those levels would almost certainly pull the Nasdaq 100 and S&P 500 lower with it, given NVIDIA’s outsized weight and its role as a key barometer of market strength.

The second driver is Friday’s PCE data, which could either confirm or reject the case for a near-term rate cut. That inflation print may ultimately decide where NVIDIA - and the broader market - goes from here.

Until then, the downside risk in NVIDIA still outweighs the upside reward.