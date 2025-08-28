PCE Data & Nvidia’s Weakness: Here’s Where Stocks Go

Equity futures are flat to mixed following Wednesday’s record-setting session, where the S&P 500 hit a new intraday high of 6,487.03 and closed just below that at 6,481.40.
Momentum is stalling a bit this morning as traders digest Nvidia’s (NVDA) earnings and brace for incoming macro data.
The big overnight story remains NVDA. The company beat on both the top and bottom lines, but data center revenue missed for the second straight quarter, a key segment that now matters more than headline EPS.
The stock slipped in after-hours trading, dragging down semis and setting a cautious tone.
On the trade war front, Bloomberg reports Mexico will raise tariffs on Chinese goods after direct pressure from President Trump, another shot in the ongoing tariff chess match.
Meanwhile, Reuters says Japan’s trade chief has canceled his U.S. trip, effectively delaying negotiations around Tokyo’s proposed $550 billion investment package tied to tariff relief.
Looking at the Fed and interest rates: The CME FedWatch Tool shows an 82.7% chance of a 25-basis-point cut in September. Fed Governor Waller speaks at 6:00 PM ET, but all eyes are on tomorrow’s PCE inflation read for confirmation - or disruption - of the disinflation narrative.
Two things will drive the market’s direction into the end of the week. First is the market’s reaction to NVIDIA.
The company’s disappointing Data Center revenue has investors scrambling to reprice the stock, but you don’t need a full model refresh to figure out what to do next. Just watch the price—and the chart.
NVIDIA shares are only slightly lower in pre-market trading, but there’s still reason to expect that sellers may take control over the next one to two weeks. The first key level to watch is $170, which aligns with the stock’s 50-day moving average. That trendline hasn’t been breached since May 5.
If $170 fails, the next major support zones sit at $150 and $140. A break toward those levels would almost certainly pull the Nasdaq 100 and S&P 500 lower with it, given NVIDIA’s outsized weight and its role as a key barometer of market strength.
The second driver is Friday’s PCE data, which could either confirm or reject the case for a near-term rate cut. That inflation print may ultimately decide where NVIDIA - and the broader market - goes from here.
Until then, the downside risk in NVIDIA still outweighs the upside reward.
