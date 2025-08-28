Pure Storage (PSTG) Skyrockets Off Gangbusters Q2 Earnings and Raised Guidance

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) — a technology firm specializing in flash-data storage — easily won the market on Thursday, gaining over 31% in the late-morning session. A trifecta of better-than-expected results, strong growth signals and boosted guidance helped invigorate PSTG stock. Still, with such a strong performance, it naturally raises questions about where the security may head next.

For the second quarter, Pure Storage generated revenue of $861 million, representing growth of 13% against the year-ago level. Even better, the company had previously guided sales to hit $845 million. Further, non-GAAP operating income hit $130 million, beating management’s guidance of $125 million. Margins also improved to 15.1%, above guidance of 14.8%. In terms of adjusted earnings per share, Pure Storage posted 43 cents.

Heading into the disclosure, Wall Street analysts had pegged EPS to reach 39 cents on revenue of $846 million.

Fundamentally, management noted explosive growth in subscriptions, along with an extended demand backlog. Subscription-based annual recurring revenue climbed to $1.79 billion, up 18% year-over-year. Moreover, bookings for the company’s flagship Evergreen//One and related subscription models popped 24%.

Pure Storage’s leadership team highlighted that early hyperscaler engagements (where cloud-computing giants are considering transition to the storage specialist’s solutions) are “starting to bear fruit,” per the company’s press release.

However, the biggest catalyst for PSTG stock appears to be the underlying enterprise’s raised guidance. Management is guiding Q3 revenue to land between $950 million to $960 million, representing growth of 14.3% to 15.5%. Also, non-GAAP operating income is projected to reach $185 million to $195 million, up 10.6% to 16.6%.

Still, with the enthusiasm now apparently priced into PSTG stock, it raises the question: where does it go next?

Based purely on pathway dependency — which projects what could happen using actual pricing geometry — PSTG stock’s drift may target a lower median price of $81.33 to an upper median price of $84.64 over the next 10 weeks.

Relative to PSTG’s current quantitative signal — where it posted six up weeks, four down weeks, with an overall upward trajectory (6-4-U) — the drift is expected to land between $77.60 to $82.07.

Retail investors may consider waiting out what the market will do over the next several sessions as there are currently no big surprises to speculate on. Therefore, the downtrend projection may arguably hold more credibility.

Advanced traders may seek to buy volatility as the delta between the baseline and conditional drift may become quite apparent at the Oct. 17 options chain.