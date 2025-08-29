Buy, Sell, or Hold Palantir?

Shares of the data integration and analysis platform company have spent the second half of August walking a tightrope between two critical support levels. The stock’s inability to rally from this zone leaves it vulnerable to another potential 20% decline.
Palantir’s August weakness began after a strong post-earnings rally.
The consolidation phase started when Citron Research - a well-known short operation - issued a renewed bearish call on the stock. That triggered a single-day 10% drop, landing shares on their 50-day moving average, where they’ve hovered ever since.
The 50-day moving average is one of the most reliable indicators of short-term trend strength. It reflects both institutional and retail sentiment and often acts as a technical battleground. A decisive break below it typically accelerates selling, while sustained action above confirms support and trend continuation.
Palantir has now spent seven consecutive sessions trading above and below its 50-day without a single close beneath it. That kind of indecision suggests compression, and compression leads to expansion.
The $150 price level adds another layer of importance as a psychological line in the sand. Together, the 50-day and $150 level form a technical pressure point.
If Palantir can hold both, the base strengthens. But a break below $150 will likely trigger a fast and aggressive move to $125 — a near-20% drop.
This is where you'd expect a warning about September’s seasonal weakness. Not here. Palantir bucks that trend. September is a positive month for the stock as it trades higher 75% of the time with an average gain of 5.4%.
While the stock has only five years of trading history, the seasonal edge still leans bullish.
Palantir’s fundamentals remain strong. The company beat earnings expectations last quarter and raised guidance — a rare one-two combo.
Technically, the stock remains in a bullish structure. All key trendlines, including the 20-month moving average, are still rising.
Sentiment is cautious, but bulls are beginning to re-engage. The narrative of Palantir being “overvalued” reflects a market still skeptical — exactly the kind of setup that fuels “Wall of Worry” rallies.
Palantir remains a Buy, with a long-term target of $250.
That said, a break below the 50-day and $150 combo targets $125 — a 35% pullback from August highs. That decline would mirror the February drop after earnings — a pullback that ultimately triggered a 75% rally over the next three months.
