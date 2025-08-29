Dell Technologies (DELL) Suffers the Blue Screen of Death as Outlook Lags Expectations

While not carrying the headline print of frontline enterprises like Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA), computer tech specialist Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) has been one of the clear winners of the artificial intelligence boom. Thanks to AI server demand and networking growth, DELL stock would be considered a standout beneficiary of the broader digitalization push. Unfortunately, reality took a sharp turn on Thursday.

Following the end-of-market session, Dell Technologies released its fiscal second-quarter earnings report. On the surface, circumstances appeared auspicious for the tech firm. Earnings per share landed at $2.32, above the consensus view of $2.30. Further, the company generated $29.78 billion, up against the target of $29.17 billion.

However, the wheels fell off when management disclosed its guidance for the third quarter, which sees earnings at $2.45 per share. This figure fell short of the consensus EPS target of $2.55. That seemed to matter much more than Dell’s anticipated view of $27 billion in Q3 revenue, which topped estimates sitting at $26.1 billion.

There were other details that likely soured sentiment. In particular, gross margin barely grew at 1.6% year-over-year while revenue popped 19%. This disconnect reveals that costs are rising much faster than sales, thus creating a less-credible narrative for investors. Further, there may have been concerns about Dell’s liabilities, which stands at $91.9 billion — and short-term debt conspicuously climbed over 37% since January.

What’s unfortunate is that DELL stock was on a solid run prior to the above disclosure. However, the loss of more than 7% in early afternoon trading will likely spark a rethink in forward expectations. But could the red ink be a discount for contrarians?

According to DELL’s natural drift, the volatility range would be predicting an upper median price of around $133.41 and a lower median of $126.11 over the next 10 weeks. Just prior to Friday’s implosion, DELL was printing an 8-2-U quantitative signal — short for eight up weeks, two down weeks, with an upward trajectory.

Under this framework, the upper median would be $134.41 and the lower median would be $130.22, roughly cutting the expected volatility range in half. Those interested in a high-risk gamble may consider the 125/130 bull call spread expiring Oct. 17. If DELL stock rises through the short strike price ($130) at expiration, the maximum payout stands at over 132%.