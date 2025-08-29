Doom and Bloom? Why Affirm (AFRM) Provided Wall Street with a Critical Lifeline

With financial technology (fintech) platform Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ:AFRM) delivering an astounding across-the-board earnings and sales beat, economic doomsayers may need to reevaluate their overall thesis. Not only were the results impressive for the business — and by logical deduction stakeholders of AFRM stock — but they carry tremendous implications for the broader health of the consumer market.

On Thursday after the closing bell, Affirm — which specializes in a credit structure known as buy now, pay later (BNPL) — disclosed its fiscal fourth-quarter earnings results, to the delight of investors. Earnings per share landed at 20 cents, beating Wall Street analysts’ consensus target of 11 cents. Revenue also hit $876 million, up from the estimated $837 million.

Drilling into the details, the story undergirding AFRM stock becomes even more compelling. Gross merchandise volume hit $10.4 billion, up 43% against the year-ago level’s $7.2 billion print, a 43% growth rate. Also, the latest figure exceeds the company’s prior record high of $10.1 billion posted in Q2 of the same fiscal year.

Notably, Affirm reported 2.3 million active customers, representing 97% year-on-year growth. Further, the card attach rate — which is the company’s measure of how many of its total active customers also use its Affirm Card — is at 10%, implying a total base of 23 million customers.

Further, an interesting note is that 30-plus day delinquency rates improved to 2.3% in the three months ending June 30. In the prior sequential quarter, this figure was 2.4%.

That may have helped inspire AFRM stock to skyrocket on Friday. It’s not just about Affirm delivering strong results. Rather, the company — which provides lending services to those who might otherwise be locked out of traditional credit access — has demonstrated that spending can be coaxed out of the consumer economy; it’s just that there needs to be a convenient mechanism to do so.

Looking ahead, the natural drift of AFRM stock may see shares hit a median high target of $106.54 and a median low target of $95.65 over the next 10 weeks. However, based on AFRM’s current quantitative signal — where it posted six up weeks, four down weeks, with an overall uptrend (6-4-U) — the conditional drift could be targeting a high of $115.06 and a low of $108.65.

Now, with the explosive gain of AFRM stock (which is up 13% in late-morning trading), the bullish thesis will likely be tempered. Still, those who are interested in speculating may consider the 100/105 bull call spread expiring Oct. 17, which carries a bonkers payout of 203% (if AFRM rises through the short strike price at expiration).