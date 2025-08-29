Fed Rate Cut Hopes Hang in Balance: PCE Inflation and NVDA’s Stumble in Focus

Today’s Top & Bottom Lines – August 29, 2025

Pre-Market Price Check S&P 500 Futures: (-0.38%) 10-Year Yield: 0.02% (2.10 bps) Nasdaq 100 Futures: (-0.57%) WTI Crude: $64.25 (-0.54%) Dow Jones Futures: (-0.36%) Gold Futures: 3,470 (-.12%) VIX: 14.59 (+1.04%) Bitcoin (BTC): ~$109,529 (-3.2%)

What’s Driving Stocks This Morning: Fed Rate Cut Momentum Gathering Steam, Nvidia Still Weighs on Sentiment, and Gold Is on the Move Higher

New Focus on Inflation: The major stock indices are easing back from the all-time highs hit yesterday as traders await the release of the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) index at 8:30 a.m. ET this morning. This is the Federal Reserve's preferred gauge on inflation and could determine which way the central bank moves on interest rate cuts.

Chairman Jerome Powell hinted at rate cuts coming at the Fed's next meeting in two weeks when he gave the keynote address at the Fed's Jackson Hole conference last week. Cuts got a further push yesterday when Fed Governor Christopher Waller told the Economic Club of Miami, "Based on what I know today, I would support a [quarter percentage point] cut at the Committee’s meeting on Sept. 16 and 17."

Waller's speech, titled "Let's Get On With It," also said, "As I stand here today, I expect additional cuts over the next three to six months."

A lot still hinges on the Labor Dept.'s August jobs report due out next Friday. Waller believes the Fed doesn't need to cut interest rates more than a quarter point, but that could change if the jobs report shows an economy that is weakening more than expected.

Golden Ticket: Inflation worries have also pushed gold to new highs and investors will also likely be closely monitoring the PCE index release today. Analysts also say uncertainty over the independence of the Federal Reserve is helping to lift the precious metal after President Trump fired Governor Lisa Cook for misconduct. Cook, though, has refused to step down and is suing Trump, Powell, and the Fed's Board of Governors. She has also filed for an injunction to reinstate her on the Board, the hearing for which will be heard today at 10 a.m. ET.

Nvidia Fallout Still Being Felt: Despite a stellar report and robust guidance, the market was not enthralled with Nvidia's (NVDA) Q2 performance due to a seeming slowdown in data center growth and shares closed lower. NVDA stock is down again in premarket trading by about 1%.

The market, though, is missing the forest for the trees: Nvidia reported record-breaking revenue for Q2 without shipping a single H20 chip to China. It is guiding to an eye-popping $54 billion in Q3 revenue – also without an assist from China. Should trade tensions between the U.S. and China ease, Nvidia will undoubtedly resume its meteoric growth trajectory.

Stocks on the Move (Pre-Market)

Nvidia (NVDA) $178.05 -1.2% - Fallout from Q2 earnings continues to pressure NVDA stock.

Autodesk (ADSK) $317.00 +9.9% - A beat-and-raise quarter is sending shares soaring.

Ulta Beauty (ULTA) $550.01 +3.7% - Another strong quarterly report with increased guidance is pushing the cosmetics company higher.

Dell Technologies (DELL) $125.41 -6.8% - Despite beating Wall Street estimates and raising its full-year outlook, soft Q3 guidance is sending DELL stock lower.

Marvell Technology (MRVL) $65.76 -14.8% - The chipmaker missed analyst expectations and didn't raise guidance, causing its stock to plunge.

Petco Health & Wellness (WOOF) $3.72 +15.2% - The pet care and products company turned profitable and beat profit expectations a earning continue to be the main driver of stocks.

Affirm Holdings (AFRM) $91.70 +14.6% - The online lender also turned profitable in Q2 as cash-strapped consumers flocked to 0% APR offers.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Upgrades:

Five Below (FIVE) upgraded to Outperform at Telsey Advisory Group, tgt $170

International Paper (IP) upgraded to Buy at BofA Securities, tgt $57

Rambus (RMBS) upgraded to Buy at Arete, tgt $91

Wynn Resorts (WYNN) upgraded to Buy at UBS, tgt $147

Lockheed Martin (LMT) upgraded to Outperform at Alembic Global Advisors

Downgrades:

Li Auto (LI) downgraded to Neutral at BofA Securities, tgt $26

Bill Holdings (BILL) downgraded to Neutral at Piper Sandler, tgt $50

Guess? (GES) downgraded to Hold at Small Cap Consultants

Cooper (COO) downgraded to Neutral at Citigroup, tgt $72

Today’s Bottom Line:

Nvidia' (NVDA) earnings will keep market action muted as analysts believe the long-expected AI spending slowdown may be materializing. Particularly after Marvell Technology (MRVL) – a chip designer specializing in high-performance semiconductors for data centers, networking, and AI applications – missed analyst expectations and didn't raise guidance, the market' s main driving force has lost its momentum.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), Intel (INTC), and even Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM) are all down about 1% in premarket trading today. In fact, all Magnificent 7 stocks are trading lower before the market opens.

We may see investor rotation move away from the Big Tech names again, just as occurred earlier this year with the rise in fear over an AI spending slowdown. While investors came rushing back into the space when the wave of worry quickly passed, it remains to be seen which AI names can buck the trend and instill confidence once more.

Depending on how the inflation report does today, there likely won't be much of a chance for that to happen until the next round of earnings begins in October.

Not even a Fed rate cut might be enough to lift stocks, or do so for more than a brief period, since the markets have been pricing one in for so long. Although doubts crept back in last week, Powell's comments and Waller's call for a quarter-point cut allowed them to dissipate. It could be a buy the rumor-sell the news moment.

Nvidia's outsized impact on the indices will also keep any big moves muted. Because traders are focused on NVDA's China trade – or lack thereof – rate cuts may not impact its stock at all.