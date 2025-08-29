Marvell’s 17% Plunge: Is the AI Boom Losing Steam?

Marvell Technology (MRVL) released its fiscal Q2 2026 earnings after the market closed yesterday, reporting record revenue of $2.006 billion, up 58% year-over-year, and non-GAAP earnings per share of $0.67, aligning with Wall Street expectations.

However, the stock is plummeting 17% in morning trading as Marvell failed to exceed estimates or raise its Q3 guidance significantly, forecasting $2.06 billion in revenue against analysts’ $2.11 billion expectations.

This underwhelming outlook, particularly in its data center segment, has investors questioning: Is the long-anticipated AI spending slowdown finally here?

AI Hype Meets Reality

Marvell’s data center revenue, which surged 69% to $1.49 billion, fell short of the $1.51 billion analysts forecast, highlighting its reliance on custom AI chips for hyperscalers like Microsoft (MSFT) and Amazon (AMZN). This miss echoes broader market concerns.

Nvidia (NVDA), the AI chip leader, just disappointed with its own slower-than-expected data center revenue growth, causing its shares to dip despite beating overall forecasts. Similarly, Meta Platforms’ (META) recent AI hiring freeze signals a potential recalibration of AI investment strategies among tech giants, adding fuel to fears of a cooling market.

Mixed Signals in the AI Boom

While Marvell’s CEO Matt Murphy noted flat Q3 data center revenue, he emphasized robust Q4 growth, suggesting temporary inventory adjustments rather than a structural slowdown. Nvidia’s CEO Jensen Huang remains bullish, dismissing slowdown fears and guiding for a record $54 billion in Q3 revenue, driven by insatiable AI demand. Yet, softer results from Marvell and others hint at uneven spending patterns.

Bottom Line

The data on an AI spending slowdown is mixed. Nvidia’s optimism and strong guidance contrast with Marvell’s cautious outlook and Meta’s hiring pause. Investors may need to wait until Q3 earnings in October to discern whether this is a temporary blip or a broader trend.