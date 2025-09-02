5 Stocks of the Week: Silver Breakout Play and a Bearish Warning on NVIDIA

Five Stocks of the Week

Technology Stock of the Week: Alibaba (BABA)

Alibaba (BABA) shares remain in a long-term bull market trend and have now confirmed an intermediate-term bullish shift following strong momentum from its cloud and AI units.

The stock surged last week after earnings and AI chip news sparked a 13% rally on Friday.

Last quarter, BABA’s Cloud revenue jumped 26% year-over-year, while AI product sales maintained triple-digit growth for the eighth straight quarter.

Despite modest revenue gains and e-commerce margin pressure from instant commerce investments, investors are embracing the company’s long-term strategy.

With AI monetization gaining traction and technicals aligning, BABA now looks poised for further upside in both trend and sentiment.

Growth Stock of the Week: McDonald’s (MCD)

McDonald’s has refocused on its core value offerings, and its paying off for investors.

In June, management signaled a shift toward stronger customer value, and the return of Snack Wraps and other low-priced items is driving traffic.

While inflation had supported fast-casual chains like Olive Garden and Texas Roadhouse, renewed economic concerns are pushing consumers back to lower-cost options.

Technically, McDonald’s shares just saw the 50-day moving average turn bullish, projecting higher prices over the next 4–6 weeks. The move also triggered a Golden Cross pattern, reinforcing momentum strength.

Stock Under $10 of the Week: First Majestic Silver Corp (AG)

For months silver and gold have been trading in a range, but that’s about to change.

September’s volatile trading history is combining with additional fears over the Trump tariffs and the possibility that AI stocks are ready to see a correction. The result is a forecast for higher gold and silver prices as investors look to protect their portfolios and wealth.

First Majestic Silver shares are preparing to break above the psychologically significant resistance level of $10 as silver prices break into a volatility rally on Tuesday.

The stock has benefitted from technical support from its 20- and 50-day moving averages as recently as two weeks ago, helping to strengthen the stock’s short-term trading foundation.

Watch for a move above $9.50 to signal a rally to $10 with a follow-up target of $11 over the next 4–6 weeks or sooner.

Income Stock of the Week: Duke Energy (Duke)

Duke shares have seen selling over the last two weeks as investors trim holdings heading into September’s volatility.

The stock yields 3.5% in dividends. While some utilities pay more, few match Duke’s growth potential.

Duke is among the few regional power companies positioned to work with AI and data center firms to meet surging power demand. This AI angle adds some volatility, but Duke’s core utility business remains a steady draw for growth-focused income investors.

Shares climbed from $115 to $125 since July. A move back above $120 signals another advance toward $125–$130.

Bearish Stock of the Week: NVIDIA (NVDA)

This may be one of the more unpopular bearish calls of the year, but NVIDIA shares are setting up for a correction of more than 10%.

Shares have faced steady selling pressure after earnings. Results beat expectations, but management failed to raise guidance. Weakness in China sales is adding to concerns.

At the same time, analysts are turning cautious on valuations as AI bubble worries grow.

A break below $110 will trigger a test of the 200-day moving average at $101, with key psychological support sitting at $100.