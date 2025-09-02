Oracle (ORCL) Faces a Pressure Cooker Ahead of its Upcoming Q1 Earnings Report

Ranking among the world’s largest enterprise technology firms, Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) is best known for specializing in databases, cloud services and enterprise software. Its namesake relational database software has formed the backbone of multiple business organizations for decades. As well, its cloud infrastructure competes head-to-head with Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Alphabet’s (NASDAQ:GOOG, NASDAQ:GOOGL) Google.

Still, pedigree alone doesn’t automatically translate into upside. Yes, ORCL stock has been one of the strongest performers among the mega-capitalization tech juggernauts, gaining about 35% since the start of this year. However, ORCL has also encountered notable weakness lately. In the past five sessions, it’s down approximately 4.5%. In the trailing month, the security slipped nearly 11%.

Much of the problem centers on mixed-bag performances by key tech players. While not every sector giant swung and missed, certain details appeared to trigger selloffs. For example, investors didn’t seem too thrilled about Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) and its underwhelming data center sales. Also, Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) tanked following its earnings disclosure, raising fears about the AI boom fading out.

Looking ahead to Oracle’s fiscal first-quarter earnings report — tentatively scheduled for Sept. 15 — Wall Street analysts anticipate that earnings per share will land at $1.47. If so, this figure would represent a lift of 5.8%, according to Zacks Equity Research. On the top line, Oracle may generate $15.01 billion, implying growth of 12.8% against the year-ago quarter.

Will these figures be enough to spark momentum in ORCL stock? Here’s what we know.

Heading into Labor Day weekend, ORCL stock printed a 4-6-U quantitative sequence: four up weeks, six down weeks, with an upward trajectory across the period. Based on past analogs, the conditional drift associated with this sequence carries ORCL between a median low of $224.41 to $245.18. That’s a much wider range than the aggregate or baseline drift, which would be expected to carry ORCL between $233.31 to $238.35.

Running an out-of-sample in the few years before Covid-19 and a few years after reveals an interesting dynamic:

Essentially, the 4-6-U sequence tends to feature an upward drift in both the pre-and-post-pandemic years. However, the lynchpin may be the week 5 to week 6 time period, which coincides with the first two weekly options chains for October. At that point, it may be quite apparent which direction ORCL stock will take.

For the most advanced traders, they’ll almost surely be buying volatility (i.e. a long iron condor). However, this is a very complicated transaction. For a simpler, aggressive wager, consider the 225/235 bull call spread expiring Oct. 10, which carries a payout of 102% if ORCL stock rises through the short strike price ($235) at expiration.