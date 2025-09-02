Tricky Trades Lie Ahead Despite SoundHound AI’s (SOUN) Blistering Q2 Earnings

When it comes to relative performance, it’s difficult not to spotlight SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN). A specialist within the burgeoning artificial intelligence ecosystem, SoundHound focuses on speech recognition and natural language processing. By providing a conversational platform, users can interact with devices, apps or services in an organic manner, thus blurring the lines with human-to-human communications. As such, SOUN stock represents an incredibly popular asset.

Notably, SoundHound has parlayed this sentiment into actual substance. Last month, the tech firm released its second-quarter earnings report, which revealed record revenue of $42.7 million, up 217% on a year-over-year basis. In addition, non-GAAP gross margin landed at 58.4%. Further, SoundHound’s total cash and cash equivalents was $230 million at June 30, 2025, and carried no debt.

To be sure, not everything was perfect, with GAAP net loss widening to $74.7 million. However, management emphasized that Q2 was its strongest quarter ever.

Just as importantly, SoundHound brought to the table significant business momentum, landing multiple deals across sectors such as automotive, restaurants and healthcare. The company also secured new strategic partnerships, thus laying the groundwork for additional growth.

If these catalysts weren’t enough, management raised its full-year 2025 revenue guidance to $160 million to $178 million, thanks to accelerating adoption of conversational AI across verticals.

Still, for all the accolades, SOUN stock has not been a consistent performer. Since the start of this year, SOUN has actually lost around 36%. In the trailing six months, it’s up a bit over 23%. It raises the question: where will the security head next?

SoundHound is intriguing because both bulls and bears have a case to make. In the near term, the optimists may have an edge. As of Friday’s close, SOUN stock printed a 7-3-U quantitative sequence: seven up weeks, three down weeks, upward trajectory. Following such accumulative-heavy trading, the bulls have the edge in the first two weeks following the flashing of the signal.

However, circumstances get dicey over the next several weeks. By the October monthly options chain — and possibly a few weeks beyond that point — the trajectory of the 7-3-U sequence implies a rolling over of prior enthusiasm.

Indeed, two out-of-sample tests of the 7-3-U sequence (above) in March and April reveal a similar pattern: pop up early, fall down later.

For risk-tolerant speculators, two options trades arguably stand out. First, for the bulls, the 12.50/13.50 bull call spread expiring Sept. 12 currently is offered at a net debit (“buy in price”) of $42, with a maximum payout of over 138% if SOUN stock rises through the short strike price at expiration.

Second, for the bears, the 13/11 bear put spread expiring Oct. 17 is offered at a net debit of $97. Should SOUN stock fall through the short strike price at expiration, the maximum payout would be over 106%.