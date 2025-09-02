You Won’t Believe Why Stocks are Falling

Markets are on edge this morning following a wave of geopolitical, legal, and macroeconomic catalysts that are shaking sentiment across asset classes.
U.S. equity futures are pointing lower after a federal appeals court ruled that most of former President Trump’s tariffs were illegally imposed. The move opens the door to potential importer reimbursement lawsuits, and adding fresh uncertainty to U.S.–China trade dynamics. While the tariffs remain in place for now, the ruling is triggering a reassessment of global supply chains and industrial exposure.
Meanwhile, bond yields are spiking - not just in the U.S., but globally - as investors demand higher premiums amid rising fiscal risks and shifting rate expectations.
In the U.K., long-term borrowing costs are now at 27-year highs, while in the U.S., rate cut optimism is being tested by sticky inflation data and a stronger dollar.
U.S. rates are seeing even more of a spike as bond investors assess the possibility that the government will have to refund tariffs already paid from the Treasury accounts, a potential risk to the economy.
As a result of the uncertainty, Gold continues to be the breakout asset, surging to new all-time highs above $3,550 as capital rotates defensively.
Silver is tagging along, breaking $40 for the first time since 2011 — a clear sign that hard assets are reclaiming dominance.
AI stocks remain under pressure. Nvidia is still bleeding following weak server-side guidance, while Alibaba just launched new in-house AI chips, adding margin pressure across the board. The overconcentration in mega-cap AI names is showing cracks.
We talked about it last week. The combination of extreme bullish sentiment and poor seasonality is creating a dangerous setup for stocks.
All the Magnificent Seven stocks are trading more than 1.5% lower in the pre-market on Tuesday, signaling that investors are already hitting the sell button as confidence turns to concern.
The market hates uncertainty. And ironically, the potential removal of Trump-era tariffs is adding more uncertainty than their original announcement, but that’s exactly what we’re seeing.
Watch the VIX closely on Tuesday. A decisive move toward or above 20 will likely trigger a volatility-driven selloff across large-cap stocks.
Ironically, the stronger part of the market may be small caps, as expectations rise that the Fed could be even more inclined to cut rates at the next meeting.
Keep in mind: seasonality trends typically play out over the full month of September — and today is just the first trading day. In other words, there’s still time to prepare your portfolio for what’s shaping up to be a volatile September.
Processing your submission