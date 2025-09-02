You Won’t Believe Why Stocks are Falling

Today’s Top & Bottom Lines – September 2, 2025

Pre-Market Price Check S&P 500 Futures: -1.05% 10-Year Yield: 4.30 (+7 bps) Nasdaq 100 Futures: -1.36% WTI Crude: $65.10 (-1.72%) Dow Jones Futures: -0.81% Gold Futures: $3,541 (+0.76%) VIX: 15.36 (+2.2%) Bitcoin (BTC): ~$108,650 (-0.53%)

What’s Driving Stocks This Morning:

Markets are on edge this morning following a wave of geopolitical, legal, and macroeconomic catalysts that are shaking sentiment across asset classes.

U.S. equity futures are pointing lower after a federal appeals court ruled that most of former President Trump’s tariffs were illegally imposed. The move opens the door to potential importer reimbursement lawsuits, and adding fresh uncertainty to U.S.–China trade dynamics. While the tariffs remain in place for now, the ruling is triggering a reassessment of global supply chains and industrial exposure.

Meanwhile, bond yields are spiking - not just in the U.S., but globally - as investors demand higher premiums amid rising fiscal risks and shifting rate expectations.

In the U.K., long-term borrowing costs are now at 27-year highs, while in the U.S., rate cut optimism is being tested by sticky inflation data and a stronger dollar.

U.S. rates are seeing even more of a spike as bond investors assess the possibility that the government will have to refund tariffs already paid from the Treasury accounts, a potential risk to the economy.

As a result of the uncertainty, Gold continues to be the breakout asset, surging to new all-time highs above $3,550 as capital rotates defensively.

Silver is tagging along, breaking $40 for the first time since 2011 — a clear sign that hard assets are reclaiming dominance.

AI stocks remain under pressure. Nvidia is still bleeding following weak server-side guidance, while Alibaba just launched new in-house AI chips, adding margin pressure across the board. The overconcentration in mega-cap AI names is showing cracks.

Stocks on the Move (Pre-Market)

Cytokinetics (CYTK) $52.11 +32.2% – Surging after late-stage trial results for heart failure drug Aficamten showed strong efficacy.

– Surging after late-stage trial results for heart failure drug Aficamten showed strong efficacy. Upbound Group (UPB) $37.34 +10.0% – Jumping on Q2 earnings beat and raised guidance tied to resilient consumer demand.

– Jumping on Q2 earnings beat and raised guidance tied to resilient consumer demand. NIO Inc. (NIO) $9.48 +3.4% – Climbing on announcement of expanded EV battery-swapping infrastructure across China.

Climbing on announcement of expanded EV battery-swapping infrastructure across China. IDEAYA Biosciences (IDYA) $38.70 +3.0% – Advancing after Morgan Stanley reiterated Overweight on strong oncology pipeline and M&A optionality.

– Advancing after Morgan Stanley reiterated Overweight on strong oncology pipeline and M&A optionality. Digital Turbine (APPS) $5.22 +2.9% – Rebounding from oversold levels ahead of earnings; possible short-covering underway.

– Rebounding from oversold levels ahead of earnings; possible short-covering underway. Zai Lab (ZLAB) $19.28 +1.8% – Gaining on FDA update regarding one of its partnered cancer therapies.

– Gaining on FDA update regarding one of its partnered cancer therapies. Biogen (BIIB) $236.22 +1.3% – Extending gains following FDA approval of new weekly Alzheimer’s drug with Eisai.

– Extending gains following FDA approval of new weekly Alzheimer’s drug with Eisai. Novo Nordisk (NVO) $152.89 +1.1% – Still rallying after Wegovy’s FDA approval for MASH expands addressable market.

– Still rallying after Wegovy’s FDA approval for MASH expands addressable market. Joby Aviation (JOBY) $6.11 –4.2% – Pulling back as speculative eVTOL names face pressure from broader risk-off rotation.

– Pulling back as speculative eVTOL names face pressure from broader risk-off rotation. GoPro (GPRO) $2.21 –4.5% – Dropping after latest cost-cutting update failed to inspire investor confidence.

Today’s Upgrades & Downgrades –

Upgrades

Ferrari (RACE) – Upgraded to Buy from Hold at Deutsche Bank. Ferrari’s global brand power and pricing strength make it a standout amid luxury auto volatility.

– Upgraded to Buy from Hold at Deutsche Bank. Ferrari’s global brand power and pricing strength make it a standout amid luxury auto volatility. Ametek (AME) – Upgraded to Hold from Sell at TD Cowen, tgt $180. Shift reflects resilience in industrial tech demand despite macro tightening.

– Upgraded to Hold from Sell at TD Cowen, tgt $180. Shift reflects resilience in industrial tech demand despite macro tightening. Ally Financial (ALLY) – Upgraded to Equal Weight from Underweight at Wells Fargo, tgt $45. Analyst sees stabilization in consumer credit and auto lending margins.

– Upgraded to Equal Weight from Underweight at Wells Fargo, tgt $45. Analyst sees stabilization in consumer credit and auto lending margins. Acuity Brands (AYI) – Upgraded to Overweight from Equal Weight at Wells Fargo, tgt $380. Lighting and building controls momentum cited amid smart infrastructure buildouts.

– Upgraded to Overweight from Equal Weight at Wells Fargo, tgt $380. Lighting and building controls momentum cited amid smart infrastructure buildouts. Affiliated Managers Group (AMG) – Upgraded to Buy from Neutral at BofA Securities, tgt $331. Capital inflows and margin expansion potential drive rating change.

Downgrades

British American Tobacco (BTI) – Downgraded to Underperform at RBC Capital. Regulatory overhang and ESG headwinds remain major risks to forward growth.

– Downgraded to Underperform at RBC Capital. Regulatory overhang and ESG headwinds remain major risks to forward growth. Newmont (NEM) – Downgraded to Neutral from Outperform at Macquarie, tgt $72. Move follows strong run-up in gold prices — analysts expect reduced upside from here.

– Downgraded to Neutral from Outperform at Macquarie, tgt $72. Move follows strong run-up in gold prices — analysts expect reduced upside from here. Fortinet (FTNT) – Downgraded to Underweight from Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley, tgt $67. Citing competitive pricing pressure and decelerating billings growth.

– Downgraded to Underweight from Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley, tgt $67. Citing competitive pricing pressure and decelerating billings growth. Fortive (FTV) – Downgraded to Equal Weight from Overweight at Morgan Stanley, tgt $50. Recalibration driven by softer guidance and slowing order momentum.

– Downgraded to Equal Weight from Overweight at Morgan Stanley, tgt $50. Recalibration driven by softer guidance and slowing order momentum. Eni (E) – Downgraded to Sector Perform from Outperform at RBC Capital. Analyst flags margin pressures and weak oil & gas capex outlook in Europe.

Today’s Bottom Line:

We talked about it last week. The combination of extreme bullish sentiment and poor seasonality is creating a dangerous setup for stocks.

All the Magnificent Seven stocks are trading more than 1.5% lower in the pre-market on Tuesday, signaling that investors are already hitting the sell button as confidence turns to concern.

The market hates uncertainty. And ironically, the potential removal of Trump-era tariffs is adding more uncertainty than their original announcement, but that’s exactly what we’re seeing.

Watch the VIX closely on Tuesday. A decisive move toward or above 20 will likely trigger a volatility-driven selloff across large-cap stocks.

Ironically, the stronger part of the market may be small caps, as expectations rise that the Fed could be even more inclined to cut rates at the next meeting.

Keep in mind: seasonality trends typically play out over the full month of September — and today is just the first trading day. In other words, there’s still time to prepare your portfolio for what’s shaping up to be a volatile September.