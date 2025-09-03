Alphabet Wins, Risks Remain, Here’s Why

Stocks are holding modest gains ahead of the open as the market digests a favorable antitrust ruling for Big Tech, a renewed surge in long-dated Treasury yields, and anticipation around this week’s labor market data.
Alphabet and Apple are giving Nasdaq futures a lift, while rate-sensitive sectors remain under pressure from the bond market.
Economists are watching the long end of the yield curve as the 20- and 30-year yields have moved higher over the last two days. That move was triggered by uncertainty over tariffs – again – rising debt concerns and the potential that the economy is truly heading for a recession.
The housing market is now front and center on the political and economic stage. Over the weekend, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent hinted the Trump administration may declare a national housing emergency to address the growing affordability crisis.
With inventory rising and buyer activity still trending lower, the homebuilders index (XHB) could emerge as one of the biggest beneficiaries if policy support materializes ahead of the 2026 midterms.
This ETF has been trying to break into a new long-term bull market trend for the last three months, presenting an early “value” investing opportunity.
Gold and silver continue to build on last week’s breakout, supported by sticky inflation, collapsing consumer sentiment, and weakening faith in Fed independence. A break below 85.75 in the gold/silver ratio would confirm silver leadership as both metals extend gains. ETF inflows and under-positioned futures traders provide fuel for this trend to continue.
All eyes turn to Friday’s jobs report.
Futures are pricing in a 92% probability of a September rate cut, but a strong payroll number could force the Fed to delay. The path to lower rates remains intact—but it's no longer frictionless.
The VIX tested the 20 level for the first time in a month on Monday. This is the “1” number that investors should be monitoring. A break above 20 will cause a shift in market sentiment that will favor the bears.
