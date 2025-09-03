Alphabet Wins, Risks Remain, Here’s Why

Today’s Top & Bottom Lines – September 3, 2025

Pre-Market Price Check S&P 500 Futures: +0.33% 10-Year Yield: 4.22 (UNCH) Nasdaq 100 Futures: +0.65% WTI Crude: $64.43 (-1.72%) Dow Jones Futures: -0.23% Gold Futures: $3,614 (+0.62%) VIX: 17.17 (+17.8%) Bitcoin (BTC): 111,291 (+0.58%)

What’s Driving Stocks This Morning:

Stocks are holding modest gains ahead of the open as the market digests a favorable antitrust ruling for Big Tech, a renewed surge in long-dated Treasury yields, and anticipation around this week’s labor market data.

Alphabet and Apple are giving Nasdaq futures a lift, while rate-sensitive sectors remain under pressure from the bond market.

Economists are watching the long end of the yield curve as the 20- and 30-year yields have moved higher over the last two days. That move was triggered by uncertainty over tariffs – again – rising debt concerns and the potential that the economy is truly heading for a recession.

Key Drivers to Watch Today:

Alphabet jumps 6% premarket after a federal judge ruled it can keep Chrome browser and search integration deals, while requiring broader access to its search index. This is viewed as a partial win that removes legal overhang for Alphabet.

30-year Treasury yield spikes above 5% for the first time in over a month, renewing pressure on rate-sensitive stocks; the 10-year yield remains elevated around 4.27%.

Fed rate cut expectations rise, with futures now pricing in a 91.2% chance of a cut at the September FOMC meeting, driven by soft job openings data and dovish posturing.

, with futures now pricing in a 91.2% chance of a cut at the September FOMC meeting, driven by soft job openings data and dovish posturing. Macy’s surges 12% on better-than-expected earnings and a raised outlook, while Dollar Tree drops 4–9% despite solid results, citing margin headwinds and cautious guidance.

Stocks on the Move (Pre-Market)

Notable Gainers

Alphabet (GOOGL) $151.92 +6.1% - Cleared a major antitrust hurdle as a federal judge allows Google to keep its Chrome/search integration — removing overhang and reinforcing its dominant mobile browser position. Must now share search index data, but market sees this as a net win.

Apple (AAPL) $203.18 +3.6% - Benefiting from the same ruling as Alphabet. Court noted "increased competition" in search, softening risk around Apple's default agreements — and helping bulls defend the $200 level.

Macy's (M) $21.05 +12.7% - Posted strong Q2 results with surprise same-store sales growth and raised guidance. Technically breaks above short-term resistance and reclaims bullish momentum.

Zscaler (ZS) $188.40 +2.2% - Rallies on top- and bottom-line beats, driven by enterprise AI-security demand. Setting up for continuation move if it holds above the 20-day MA.

Rallies on top- and bottom-line beats, driven by enterprise AI-security demand. Setting up for continuation move if it holds above the 20-day MA.

Nuburu (BURU) $1.93 +41.2% - Micro-cap laser tech firm spikes on news of entering the defense sector. Extremely speculative move but heavy volume supports continuation near term.

Notable Decliners

Dollar Tree (DLTR) $117.85 –9% - Selling off despite strong earnings — management flagged margin pressure and trimmed guidance. Breaks below short-term support, momentum now tilting bearish.

Luda Technology (LUDA) $4.31 –11.7% - Risk-off sentiment hitting this low-float name. Volume thinning out — suggests weak hands exiting amid lack of news.

Today’s Upgrades & Downgrades –

Upgrades

Alibaba (BABA) → Buy (from Neutral) at Arete – Target raised to $152 as cloud and AI segments drive upside momentum.

BorgWarner (BWA) → Outperform (from Neutral) at Baird – EV strategy regaining investor favor; target set at $52.

Chipotle (CMG) → Buy (from Neutral) at Redburn – New $55 price target on premium valuation reset.

Cummins (CMI) → Buy (from Hold) at Melius – Raised to $500 target; clean energy infrastructure thesis improving.

HubSpot (HUBS) → Outperform (from Market Perform) at Bernstein – $606 target signals long-term SaaS reacceleration.

Kraft Heinz (KHC) → Equal Weight (from Underweight) at Morgan Stanley – Valuation reset and cost discipline improving margin outlook; $29 target.

Nokia (NOK) → Outperform (from Neutral) at BNP – $5 target on potential European 5G rebound.

TransUnion (TRU) → Buy (from Hold) at Needham – Rebounding credit data demand drives upgrade.

Valero Energy (VLO) → Buy (from Neutral) at BofA – $179 target tied to refining margin upside and strong free cash flow.

Wynn Resorts (WYNN) → Buy (from Hold) at Argus – $145 target as Macau travel recovers and Las Vegas margins expand.

Downgrades

Accenture (ACN) → Neutral (from Buy) at Redburn – $250 target; valuation compression amid slowing consulting cycle.

Constellation Brands (STZ) → Underperform (from Neutral) at BNP – $123 target on weakening margins and softer premium alcohol demand.

Phillips 66 (PSX) → Neutral (from Buy) at BofA – $147 target; concerns over margin compression and capex cycle.

Sea Ltd. (SE) → Neutral (from Buy) at Arete – $177 target on weakening regional e-commerce metrics.

Six Flags (FUN) → Hold (from Buy) at Truist – $27 target amid declining attendance and limited pricing power.

Today’s Bottom Line:

The housing market is now front and center on the political and economic stage. Over the weekend, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent hinted the Trump administration may declare a national housing emergency to address the growing affordability crisis.

With inventory rising and buyer activity still trending lower, the homebuilders index (XHB) could emerge as one of the biggest beneficiaries if policy support materializes ahead of the 2026 midterms.

This ETF has been trying to break into a new long-term bull market trend for the last three months, presenting an early “value” investing opportunity.

Gold and silver continue to build on last week’s breakout, supported by sticky inflation, collapsing consumer sentiment, and weakening faith in Fed independence. A break below 85.75 in the gold/silver ratio would confirm silver leadership as both metals extend gains. ETF inflows and under-positioned futures traders provide fuel for this trend to continue.

All eyes turn to Friday’s jobs report.

Futures are pricing in a 92% probability of a September rate cut, but a strong payroll number could force the Fed to delay. The path to lower rates remains intact—but it's no longer frictionless.

The VIX tested the 20 level for the first time in a month on Monday. This is the “1” number that investors should be monitoring. A break above 20 will cause a shift in market sentiment that will favor the bears.