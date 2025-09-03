Archer Aviation’s Plunge Below $9: Is This eVTOL Star a Buy or a Bust?

A Steep Climb and a Sudden Dip

Archer Aviation (ACHR) has been a standout in the electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) sector, riding a wave of investor optimism since April. The company’s progress toward commercial launches in the UAE and potential Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) certification for U.S. operations in 2026 fueled a steady stock price climb.

While the flight hasn't been without turbulence, strategic partnerships with United Airlines (UAL), Stellantis (STLA), and defense contractor Anduril – coupled with a $6 billion order backlog for its Midnight aircraft – underscored its potential to lead the urban air mobility revolution.

However, the past six weeks have seen ACHR stock lose 37% of its value and slip below the critical $9 support level – a price not seen since May. This sharp decline has investors questioning: how much lower can ACHR go: Is this dip a buying opportunity or a red flag?

The eVTOL Revolution: Transforming Short-Haul Travel

Archer is poised to capitalize on the burgeoning eVTOL industry, which could redefine short-haul transportation. Analysts project the urban air mobility market could grow to $1 trillion by 2040, with some estimates reaching $9 trillion by 2050 as cities seek solutions to chronic congestion.

Archer’s Midnight aircraft, designed to carry four passengers and a pilot over distances up to 100 miles, promises to cut urban commutes dramatically – think a 10-minute flight from downtown Los Angeles to LAX instead of a 45-minute drive. Unlike traditional helicopters, eVTOLs are quieter, electric-powered, and potentially more cost-effective, appealing to both consumers and regulators aiming for sustainable transport.

Archer’s commercial strategy is bolstered by high-profile partnerships. United Airlines, a key investor, has committed to purchasing up to 200 Midnight aircraft, with plans to integrate them into its regional network. Southwest Airlines (LUV) and international carriers like Abu Dhabi Aviation and Ethiopian Airlines have also signed deals, positioning Archer for global reach.

The company’s planned air taxi service in Abu Dhabi, set to launch in late 2025, could serve as a critical proof of concept, demonstrating eVTOL viability in a less regulated market before scaling to the U.S.

These partnerships not only validate Archer’s technology but also provide a foundation for early revenue streams as production ramps up.

A Dual-Revenue Edge: Defense Partnerships Add Stability

Beyond commercial aviation, Archer’s defense partnerships offer a unique advantage. Its exclusive collaboration with Anduril, a defense technology firm, focuses on developing hybrid eVTOLs for military applications.

A $142 million contract with the U.S. Air Force’s Agility Prime program highlights Archer’s appeal in the defense sector, where eVTOLs could support logistics, reconnaissance, or personnel transport in challenging environments. The appointment of retired Lieutenant General Scott Howell to Archer’s advisory board further strengthens its military credibility.

These defense contracts could generate revenue before commercial operations scale, leveraging existing infrastructure like military bases to bypass some civilian regulatory hurdles. This dual-revenue model – commercial and defense – sets Archer apart from competitors like Joby Aviation (JOBY), potentially providing a financial cushion during the capital-intensive pre-revenue phase.

Valuation Remains a High-Stakes Gamble

Despite its promise, Archer’s valuation is a major sticking point. Archer reported Q2 net losses of $206 million, up from $107 million the prior year, driven by heavy investments in testing, production, and infrastructure. With a market cap of $5.6 billion, the stock trades at a premium that assumes significant future growth.

The eVTOL market’s long-term potential is vast, but its commercial viability remains untested. Services like Blade (recently acquired by Joby), which charge $195 per seat for helicopter rides, have struggled to go mainstream due to cost, casting doubt on whether eVTOLs can achieve widespread adoption at accessible price points.

Competition adds another layer of risk. Joby is further along in FAA certification and has a similar order backlog. Archer's $1.7 billion cash runway provides a buffer, but it faces regulatory hurdles and the challenge of building urban infrastructure like vertiports. The FAA’s recent powered-lift pilot certification rules are progress, but full U.S. approval is not guaranteed.

Reading Between the Lines on Insider Selling

Recent insider selling further spooked the market. Executives have sold or proposed selling millions of dollars worth of stock as ACHR's price rose, prompting speculation about overvaluation.

As Peter Lynch famously noted, insiders may sell for any reason, but the market often interprets such moves as a lack of faith in the stock’s price. These sales may have contributed to ACHR’s 37% slide, amplifying perceptions of risk.

However, insiders like founder Brett Adcock retain significant holdings, suggesting long-term commitment despite the optics of recent transactions.

Bottom Line

The $9 price level was a critical support for Archer, holding firm since May. Its breach signals potential for further declines, possibly below $8, given technical indicators like bearish moving average crossovers and a high beta of 3.1, indicating volatility, meaning the stock could fall further.

For long-term investors, however, this dip below $9 is an attractive entry point. Archer’s robust partnerships, strong cash position, and dual-revenue strategy underscore its potential to reshape transportation. Yet, as a pre-revenue company with regulatory, competitive, and adoption risks, it remains a speculative investment and investors should avoid oversized positions.