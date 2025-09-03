CRWV Stock Declines by 50%. Should You Buy or Sell CoreWeave Now?

CoreWeave (CRWV) stock has been one of the hottest post-IPO stories, with the stock reaching an all-time high in June of $187 from its IPO price of $40 in less than three months. But since then, the stock has more than halved as investors are growing sour on the strategy.

Management has been desperately trying to accelerate growth at any cost. This paid off early on as investors were increasingly excited about back-to-back data center deals this summer, but the bullishness wore off as the debt became too high to ignore. CoreWeave has raised over $25 billion in debt and equity since 2024. Each major deal and financing arrangement increased debt considerably, and many deem this debt-funded growth unsustainable if the data center boom starts fading.

Some of the company's insiders have started heading for the exits, with the most recent drop taking it to $93.3 as of this writing. This was caused by aggressive insider selling following the expiration of the company's post-IPO lockup period in August. Insiders, including CEO Michael Intrator and major investor Magnetar, have sold over 7 million shares since the lockup period ended.

Should you buy CRWV stock now?

I do not think this is the right time to buy CRWV stock, as the company's enterprise value of $63.75 billion is almost 24 times forward EBIT. This is more expensive than 92% of companies in the software industry.

During the mania this July, I wrote on CRWV, saying, "The laser focus on growth could lead to more pain ahead, especially if the data center boom cools down." The latter has not happened yet, but the laser focus on growth is certainly leading to more pain, as its financial situation looks precarious. Revenue growth seems inorganic and forced through debt, derived mostly from two major clients.

As such, I would not buy CRWV stock until management can prove they can grow more organically and sustainably without enormous dilution or debt.