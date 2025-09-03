Dollar Tree’s (DLTR) Paper Victory Doesn’t Convince Wall Street

Amid a tough economic environment that could get even tougher for consumers, even delivering a strong earnings print isn’t enough to move Wall Street — at least not in the right direction. That was the harsh lesson learned by discount retailer Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR). Known for its bargain pricing of everyday goods, one would expect Dollar Tree to perform well under these troubled circumstances. However, investors had other ideas.

On paper, circumstances appeared auspicious. For the second quarter, Dollar Tree delivered earnings per share of 77 cents, beating out the consensus view of 42 cents. On the top line, the retailer generated $4.57 billion, exceeding analysts' target of $4.57 billion. However, investors quickly read the fine print.

Management noted that the company’s “Adjusted Diluted EPS from Continuing Operations of $0.77, Including $0.20 of Positive Impact, Relative to Expectations, Related to Tariff Timing.” At first glance, the framing seems favorable for DLTR stock. But it really means that timing quirks tied to the Trump administration’s trade policies led to an unexpected bump in paper profitability.

In other words, outside of this unusual event, the EPS metric may have been closer to 57 cents. That would still be better than what analysts anticipated. Still, the issue remains that the strong results may not be sustainable.

Emphasizing the point was management’s forward outlook. While net sales is projected to hit $19.3 billion to $19.5 billion (based on 4% to 6% comparable store growth), adjusted diluted EPS may only land between $5.32 to $5.72. That was disappointing since it implies a generally flat earnings trajectory.

Still, there could be reason for optimism despite DLTR stock tumbling roughly 8% during the midweek session. Heading into the Labor Day weekend, DLTR stock had printed three up weeks and seven down weeks, with an overall upward move. For classification, this sequence can be labeled 7-3-U.

Interestingly, on a rolling basis, this sequence has flashed 47 times on a rolling basis between January 2019 through the halfway point this year. Of this tally, DLTR stock has moved higher 37 times over the next 10 weeks (78.72%).

For aggressive traders? Take a look at the 105/110 bull call spread expiring Oct. 17. If DLTR stock rises through the short strike price ($110) at expiration, the maximum payout is over 173% at time of writing. Also, the breakeven point for this trade is $106.83 — a realistic target given the conditional drift associated with the 7-3-U sequence.