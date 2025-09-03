How a Short Squeeze Generated an Enticing Trade for Opendoor (OPEN) Stock

Easily one of the most perplexing securities of the hour, Opendoor Technologies (NASDAQ:OPEN) is on a tear. Since the start of this year, OPEN stock has gained a blistering 215%. Most of this performance, though, came recently. Since the beginning of July, OPEN has enjoyed a nearly nine-fold increase in its share price.

It raises the obvious question: why?

On surface level, Opendoor would seem a doomed business under this environment. A glorified housing market middleman, the company is technically known as an iBuyer. Opendoor buys homes directly from sellers under the marketing banner of all cash with quick closing processes. Later, it resells these homes on the open market, ideally at a healthy markup. Along the way, it sometimes earns fees for adjacent services (such as title and escrow).

It's quick and convenient for the seller and profitable for the iBuyer, so long as there’s high turnover in the real estate market. Of course, that’s the rub — turnover is terrible right now in the housing arena. And Opendoor’s latest earnings disclosure doesn’t do much to change this narrative.

Sure, revenue of $1.6 billion represented a solid 4% lift over the year-ago level’s result. The company also leaned down its inventory, thus reducing risk exposure. On the other hand, gross margin is still relatively weak at 8.2%. Further, 36% of homes in inventory have been sitting for more than 120 days, a clear sign that demand is sluggish.

So, what’s causing the spike in OPEN stock? Beyond its status as a popular meme, OPEN’s short interest as a percentage of float is 23.58%, per Fintel. That’s very much on the elevated side, though there is a risk to targeting this security on this metric’s basis alone, as the short interest ratio is only 0.53 days to cover.

That leaves bears with a wide-open door to exit if circumstances get too hot for them.

A better idea? Because of the unusual dynamics associated with OPEN stock, the security features a rare risk inversion. Specifically, the 4/5 bull call spread expiring Oct. 17 offers a payout of over 108% if OPEN stock “rises” through the short strike price ($5) at expiration.

That’s usually the narrative for debit-based bull call spreads — as a bullish strategy, you’re betting that the underlying security rises. In this case, OPEN stock is currently standing at a higher price than the short strike price, while still offering a triple-digit payout, which is extremely unusual. It’s also worth mentioning that the breakeven price of the above call spread is about 7% lower than the current market price.

Of course, OPEN stock is incredibly treacherous because of its meme-stock status. Still, such risk inversion only comes along every once in a blue moon.