How to Trade Macy’s New Price Target

Here’s How You Trade Macy’s Earnings Results

Macy’s shares are trading 15% higher on Wednesday morning following the company’s latest quarterly earnings results.

The stock has been moving in a wide range for the past two months, with a slightly bullish trend emerging. Now, the retailer is entering one of its strongest seasonal trading cycles of the year.

That’s right, I said strongest seasonal trading cycles.

Macy’s Earnings Results

Macy’s (M) reported stronger-than-expected results for the second quarter.

Earnings came in at $0.41 per share, well above Wall Street’s estimate of $0.19. Revenue was $4.81 billion, slightly above expectations, though still down 2.5% from last year.

Comparable sales were positive, up 0.8% on owned stores and 1.9% including licensed and marketplace sales, beating the company’s guidance.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2026, Macy’s expects earnings between $1.70 and $2.05 per share, which is roughly in line with forecasts. Revenue is projected at $21.15–21.45 billion, slightly above expectations.

Macy’s also raised its sales outlook for the year, signaling improving momentum.

Bottom line: Macy’s beat expectations, showed its first positive sales growth in years, and offered steady guidance, a sign the company’s turnaround is gaining traction.

The Retail Holiday Seasonal Bull Cycle

For months, I’ve highlighted how the period from August through October is typically weak for the stock market. But one group consistently bucks that trend: retail stocks, represented by the SPDR S&P Retail ETF (XRT).

Names like Macy’s (M), Best Buy (BBY), and Kohl’s (KSS) tend to rally in a seasonal cycle that begins the Tuesday after Labor Day and runs through Black Friday.

The reason is straightforward. Back-to-school, Halloween, and holiday shopping all kick off after Labor Day, with the first round of retail sales data coming in the days after Thanksgiving.

This pattern has been tracked for decades by hedge funds and retail investors alike — because it’s simple, and it works.

Macy’s Price Analysis and Target

Last week, Macy’s stock broke above its 200-day moving average. That’s a clear sign of growing momentum as the stock climbs out of the bottom it formed on April 9.

Those April lows were set near $10, a psychologically important support level.

Now, with shares above $15, Macy’s has additional tailwinds from its 50-day moving average, which turned bullish in early July. That trendline suggests higher prices in the next 4–6 weeks.

Another technical signal is also building, a Golden Cross.

This bullish pattern forms when the 50-day moving average crosses above the 200-day. Historically, it points to strong upside momentum and higher prices 3–6 months out.

Macy’s Bullish Price Target

Combining seasonal strength with technical momentum, Macy’s shares look primed for a run to $20 or higher over the next three months — a potential 24% upside.

Risks remain if recession fears intensify, but Macy’s is also bouncing from deeply discounted valuation levels. Add in recent rebranding efforts that are starting to pay off, and the setup becomes even more attractive.

Bottom Line: With its improving fundamentals, seasonal tailwinds, and bullish technicals, Macy’s is positioned for a strong fourth-quarter run to $20 and higher.