Should You Buy or Sell Nvidia (NVDA) Stock at $170?

Nvidia (NVDA) reversed course this spring due to tariff fears and a decline in positive sentiment. It bounced back in earnest and reached new highs, and it looked like a surefire bet to ride through $200 and higher this year. Unfortunately, NVDA stock has plateaued again in August, and traders and long-term analysts alike are anxious.

The culprit this time is Nvidia's earnings. Revenue grew 56% to $46.7 billion and again beat the analyst consensus estimate of $46 billion. This was the ninth consecutive quarter of 50%+ year-over-year growth, though this was the slowest growth period within that timeframe. EPS also increased 54% year-over-year to $1.05 and eked out a beat vs. the Wall Street forecast of $1.01 per share. Investors mainly had a problem with the data center revenue, which fell short of forecasts for the second consecutive quarter. Moreover, the Compute segment posted its first quarter-on-quarter revenue decline.

Should you buy NVDA stock now?

Fundamentally, Nvidia remains strong, though it is slowly maturing. U.S.-China trade restrictions have caused losses, but even without China sales, Nvidia has proved that it can keep growing at breakneck speed. You are paying around 38 times forward earnings for the stock right now, which should generate plenty of alpha if you hold for the coming years, and growth slowly tapers without a sharp slowdown.

Things are more complicated if you are looking at the short term.

If we look at seasonal returns, September is the third weakest month for Nvidia after April and December. The same trend may be playing out this month.

Moreover, this is also the first time since late February that Nvidia has broken below its 50-day moving average. This may indicate a reversal similar to the one this spring.

I’d remain careful in the short term as the 50-day SMA may turn into resistance and a rejection there can take NVDA down to $150, which I believe would be a great buying opportunity.