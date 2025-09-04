Apple’s “buy the Rumor” Trade Setup

True Story

During a Teams meeting yesterday, I pointed out that Apple’s leadership role among the Magnificent Seven stocks is actually a reason to be concerned about the rest of the market.

Apple shares have rallied 15% since July 31, the second-best performance in the group.

Apple would be first if Alphabet hadn’t gained 6% yesterday. Meanwhile, NVIDIA is down 4% and breaking below its 50-day moving average, Microsoft is slipping beyond a “healthy correction” as it threatens $500, and Amazon has lost its directional trend over the past month.

This morning, Apple was upgraded by one of the few analysts who hadn’t rated it a “Buy.”

The upgrade comes as the company’s next product cycle approaches. Apple is rumored to hold an iPhone 17 event on September 9, 2025, with new iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro models, a potential iPhone 17e, and a new Apple Watch. Pre-orders are expected to begin the following Friday.

Here’s the thing about these events: history shows the stock usually slows down afterward. It’s the classic “buy the rumor/sell the news” setup.

Here’s why…

Technically, Apple shares turned short-term bullish on August 8 when the 50-day moving average shifted into an uptrend. That trend gives the stock a 67% chance of closing higher each day it remains in place.

Additionally, a pending Golden Cross - when the 50-day crosses above the 200-day - is another bullish signal, pointing to higher prices over the next 3–6 months.

The technical winds are providing Apple with a short-term tailwind that will target $250 or higher.

But there’s a catch.

Seasonality is working against Apple. September is historically the stock’s worst month, averaging a –0.8% loss over the last 20 years, with positive returns only 45% of the time.

This year’s stronger technical setup should help, but tariff headlines remain a wild card. Apple’s “deal” with the Trump administration has been one of the few bullish talking points for analysts lately. Any change there would put the trend at risk.

How I’m trading Apple’s short-term outlook

Shares are on track to break above their top Bollinger Band, which would trigger a short-term volatility rally targeting $250. That move could be sparked by any good news at the September 9 event.

A fast run toward $250 would put the stock up 20% from the August lows, the point where short-term traders will start taking profits.

That’s the level to set a stop-limit order and lock in gains before seasonal weakness pulls the stock back toward $225.

Bottom Line

Apple’s three-month run has been strong, but the story hasn’t changed.

The company continues to iterate, not innovate, keeping consumers in wait-and-see mode on upgrades. True innovation is still quarters - if not years - away.

For now, Apple offers a short-term profit setup into the September event.

Just be ready for the “sell the news” reaction unless Apple delivers a true breakthrough that changes the narrative.