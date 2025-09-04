Bad News for Stocks… Rate Cuts Are Coming

Today’s Top & Bottom Lines – September 4, 2025

Pre-Market Price Check S&P 500 Futures: +0.11% 10-Year Yield: 4.19 (-1 bps) Nasdaq 100 Futures: +0.17% WTI Crude: $63.34 (-0.95%) Dow Jones Futures: -0.04% Gold Futures: $3,608 (-0.75%) VIX: 16.35 (-4.78%) Bitcoin (BTC): $110,788 (-1.10%)

What’s Driving Stocks This Morning

The ADP Employment report for August fell well short of expectations, with just 54,000 private sector jobs added, compared to the 75,000 forecast and down sharply from 104,000 in July. This is the weakest monthly gain in nearly a year and adds to growing concerns that the labor market may be cooling faster than expected.

Equity futures are modestly higher after a mixed session on Wednesday, which saw Alphabet (GOOG) lead a tech bounce following a favorable antitrust ruling allowing the company to continue bundling Chrome browser deals. But the rally is being checked by looming political and legal threats, as the Trump administration renews calls to break up the tech giant.

Elsewhere, President Trump is taking his global tariffs battle to the Supreme Court, requesting the justices expedite a ruling on the legality of his tariffs ahead of a potential November hearing — injecting fresh political risk into the trade narrative.

Stocks on the Move (Pre-Market)

Alphabet (GOOG) $229.51 –0.7% - Rallied earlier after a favorable antitrust ruling, but DOJ still pushing for a breakup.

American Eagle (AEO) $17.16 +25.6% - Blew past earnings and revenue estimates; comparable sales fell 1%, but market cheered margin strength.

Salesforce (CRM) $238.20 –7.1% - Beat earnings, but weak forward guidance on revenue triggered a heavy selloff.

Figma (FIG) $57.48 –15.6% - Earnings in-line, but guidance failed to inspire confidence amid broader tech fatigue.

C3.ai (AI) $28.44 –12.9% - Missed on both top and bottom lines; lowered guidance adds fuel to the downside.

Asana (ASAN) $23.77 +6.2% - Raised full-year EPS and revenue guidance; solid momentum from enterprise segment.

Ciena (CIEN) $49.22 +5.1% - Outperformance driven by strong demand in optical networking and better-than-expected forward guidance.

Today’s Upgrades & Downgrades –

Upgrades

Apple (AAPL) – Neutral from Sell at MoffettNathanson, tgt $225

Improved iPhone and AI outlook reduces downside risk.

– Neutral from Sell at MoffettNathanson, tgt $225 Improved iPhone and AI outlook reduces downside risk. Airbus (EADSY) – Buy from Neutral at UBS

Stronger order flow and delivery momentum cited as catalysts.

– Buy from Neutral at UBS Stronger order flow and delivery momentum cited as catalysts. Brinker (EAT) – Outperform from In Line at Evercore ISI, tgt $210

Cost management and same-store sales trends showing improvement.

– Outperform from In Line at Evercore ISI, tgt $210 Cost management and same-store sales trends showing improvement. Copart (CPRT) – Buy from Hold at HSBC, tgt $62

Auto salvage recovery and digital platform growth are drivers.

Downgrades

Duolingo (DUOL) – Neutral from Buy at DA Davidson, tgt $300

Valuation concerns as user growth starts to slow.

– Neutral from Buy at DA Davidson, tgt $300 Valuation concerns as user growth starts to slow. Navient (NAVI) – Underperform from Neutral at BofA Securities, tgt $12

Loan portfolio quality and margin pressure raise concerns.

– Underperform from Neutral at BofA Securities, tgt $12 Loan portfolio quality and margin pressure raise concerns. Parker-Hannifin (PH) – Hold from Buy at Deutsche Bank, tgt $809

Limited upside after strong multi-quarter run.

– Hold from Buy at Deutsche Bank, tgt $809 Limited upside after strong multi-quarter run. Texas Roadhouse (TXRH) – In Line from Outperform at Evercore ISI, tgt $190

Traffic plateauing, and inflation still pressuring margins.

Today’s Bottom Line:

Buzz around the Fed just hit a fever pitch after this morning’s ADP Employment Report came in far below expectations. Now, all eyes turn to Friday’s official jobs report at 8:30 a.m. ET. If that data confirms the labor weakness, markets will fully price in two - or even three - rate cuts before year-end.

But be careful what you wish for.

If the Fed is forced into emergency-style rate cuts due to a rapidly deteriorating economy, the rules of engagement change.

Historically, the first three rate cuts in a cycle are historically bullish, but beyond that, the psychology shifts. Further cuts become a red flag that the Fed is trying to rescue the market, not normalize policy.

We’ve already seen three cuts in this cycle starting one year ago.

A fast series of additional cuts in Q4 would echo the Fed’s panic in 2007–2008, when rates were slashed to near-zero ahead of the financial crisis.

Bottom Line: At this point, lower rates are not bullish. They’re a warning sign. If the Fed moves aggressively now, it’s not because inflation is under control, it’s because economic cracks are spreading, and the central bank is shifting from inflation control to market triage.

Things are getting more serious. The approaching seasonal volatility should not be underestimated.