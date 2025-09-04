Figma Disappoints After First Earnings. Is FIG Stock a Sell Above $50?

Figma (FIG) had its IPO at the end of July. It provides user interface (UI) and user experiences (UX) products that its clients can use to design their own online products.

As you'd expect for any software IPO in the current environment, it was explosive. Shares were priced at $33 at the IPO, but peaked at nearly $143 on its second day of trading. Things have been less rosy since, with the company posting a mixed first-ever earnings report.

Revenue grew 41% to $249.6 million, with EPS coming in at 9 cents per share, which met analyst expectations. The revenue figure aligned with Figma's preliminary guidance provided during its IPO process, where it projected Q2 revenues between $247-250 million.

However, forward guidance was disappointing. It showed decelerating growth rates. Revenue is expected to grow around 33% in Q3 2025, with full-year growth at 37%.

Is FIG stock a buy or a sell?

Figma is a very popular web design tool, but paying 231 times forward earnings for it (even after the decline) should make anyone balk. The company has lots of potential to grow profits and revenue, but the market may be looking too much into the future. The web design niche is narrow; competition could become extreme in the coming years as AI makes it easier. Moreover, sales growth is already showing signs of slowing down. 2026 revenue growth is expected to be 22.9%.

All things considered, FIG stock is a sell in my book. The company is great, but the stock makes Palantir (PLTR) look like a bargain.