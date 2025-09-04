Salesforce (CRM) Stock Falls Below $250. Should You Buy the Dip?

Salesforce (CRM) has been one of the most popular software stocks in the sales, customer service, and marketing industry. With soaring ad expenditure across the economy. However, CRM stock peaked in late 2024, with further declines this spring.

While most tech stocks rebounded in earnest from that trough, CRM has continued sliding down. The recent earnings report caused Salesforce stock to tumble below $250, levels not seen since last summer. This latest decline was due to Salesforce's disappointing outlook for the current quarter. For Q3, the company projected revenue between $10.24 billion and $10.29 billion. The midpoint fell below analysts' average estimate of $10.29 billion, meaning this was another quarter of single-digit year-over-year growth. It has become the norm since mid-2024.

Should you buy or sell CRM stock now?

While software stocks generally trade at a premium, they do so because they also have high growth. For Salesforce, this does not seem to be the case anymore. Its investments in AI are yet to benefit it significantly. Instead, AI could end up hurting it, as "software on demand" is becoming normal.

You are paying ~6 times forward sales and almost 23 times forward earnings. This aligns with the median valuation in the software sector, and with moderating growth, it's not likely Wall Street will feel comfortable paying more.

If we look at seasonal returns, September has also been the weakest month after December.

The stock has already declined quite a bit, so the rest of September may not be as bad. If October and November line up with historical gains, even then the opportunity cost is not very attractive.

I’d rate CRM stock a Hold.