Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans—and American Eagle (AEO) Comes from Good Stock Too!

It’s the tongue-in-cheek tagline that has social influencers raving — and investors salivating: “Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans.”

As CNN Business reported recently, many consumers saw it as clever advertising. It even stirred the office of the most powerful man in the world, with President Donald Trump calling the promotional campaign “fantastic.” However, controversy is never too far off in the social-media-dominated ecosystem, with some labeling the ad as subtly supporting eugenics.

While the latter point may be a stretch, what isn’t under question is the impact. On Thursday, AEO stock stormed out of the gates, popping up over 32% before settling in a range around 29% up. This blistering performance points to the Streisand effect, which Britannica notes is a phenomenon where “an attempt to censor, hide, or otherwise draw attention away from something only serves to attract more attention to it.”

But it wasn’t just about the unintended effects of social controversy that bolstered AEO stock. On Wednesday in an earnings release statement, American Eagle CEO Jay Schottenstein emphasized encouraging momentum to kick off the traditional retail season.

“The fall season is off to a positive start. Fueled by stronger product offerings and the success of recent marketing campaigns with Sydney Sweeney and [NFL star] Travis Kelce, we have seen an uptick in customer awareness, engagement and comparable sales,” remarked Schottenstein.

Still, with such a remarkable boost in AEO stock, it raises the next obvious question: can Sydney Sweeney’s jeans (and genes) continue to lift the security?

Historically, AEO stock is extremely choppy. On a year-to-date basis, it’s now up only around 6% to 7% — noticeably below the S&P 500’s 10% rise during the same period.

Quantitatively, in the trailing 10 weeks, AEO stock is charting a 6-4-U sequence: six up weeks, four down weeks, with an overall upward trajectory. In-sample data (which goes from January 2019 through July 2025) reveals that this sequence carries a negative forward skew overall.

Multiple out-of-sample tests — which help control for unrelated factors impacting the signal — show that the 6-4-U tends to yield a choppy to negative forward skew over the next 10 weeks. To consolidate, running one giant out-of-sample test for the previous decade reveals that the 6-4-U sequence could yield upside in the first four to five weeks. Eventually, though, the forward skew tilts downward.

What does that mean for traders? In terms of the empirical data, the 17/15 bear put spread expiring Nov. 21 (which would actually coincide with an “invisible” week 12 on the chart above) would be the more sensible idea. However, with a payout of roughly 111%, this option strategy isn’t as appealing as Sweeney’s jeans.