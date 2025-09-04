Why There’s Upside Potential for Palantir Technologies (PLTR)—But It’ll Be Risky

When it comes to leveraging the power of big data and artificial intelligence, few enterprises have performed as well as Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR). Since the start of this year, PLTR stock has gained just over 103%. In contrast, the tech benchmark Nasdaq Composite moved up less than 12% during the same period.

Still, one of the greatest ironies in the business world is that one of the common impediments to sustained momentum is resounding success. Right now, PLTR stock trades at an earnings multiple of 469.39, according to FullRatio. Per the investment data resource, this metric stands at 72% above the historical average. Naturally, stakeholders who have bought at elevated prices are worried about holding the bag.

Now, it should be pointed out that claims of PLTR stock being overvalued relative to historical price-to-earnings ratios represent in-sample arguments; that is, both the claim and the evidence to support the claim come from the same dataset. By logical necessity, then, such in-sample arguments are self-referential.

Nevertheless, it’s also true that ultimately, human emotions can trigger buying and selling decisions, irrespective of the underlying fundamentals. As such, there needs to be an empirical, objective mechanism to determine a probabilistic course of action.

Currently, PLTR stock in the trailing 10 weeks has charted a 6-4-U sequence: six up weeks, four down weeks, with an overall upward trajectory. The in-sample dataset, which extends back to PLTR’s public market debut, demonstrates that the sequence tends to yield a positive forward skew over the next 10 weeks.

An out-of-sample test (which attempts to control for other factors impacting signal viability) would focus specifically on Palantir’s market debut through the first calendar quarter of 2023 — right before PLTR stock became very interesting to investors. During the pre-mania phase, the 6-4-U sequence yielded a more neutral skew before tilting negatively in the latter weeks.

However, in the out-of-sample test, when PLTR stock generated positive skew, the median upside target seven weeks out was about 5.7%. Juxtaposing this out-of-sample growth rate to the current sentiment regime gives a conservative target of $163.37. Empirically, that’s how much traders should stretch when seeking to extract upside profits from PLTR.

As such, a compelling idea may be the 155/160 bull call spread expiring Oct. 17. This trade offers a maximum payout of over 104% if PLTR stock rises through the short strike price ($160) at expiration.