Don’t Buy SalesForce.com’s Dead Cat Bounce

Salesforce (CRM) stock is careening lower today following the company’s fiscal Q2 earnings release last night.
While the company beat analyst expectations and added another $20 billion to its buyback program - bringing the total to $50 billion - the real story is management’s weak Q3 revenue outlook.
That outlook has rekindled concerns about whether Salesforce’s AI ambitions are translating into actual revenue growth, especially as investors are becoming increasingly concerned over AI stock valuations.
At first glance the second quarter results looked strong:
The company’s outlook is where things start to unravel.
Management’s Q3 revenue guide came in light, and the slowing cRPO growth suggests AI enthusiasm hasn’t translated into broad-based revenue acceleration.
Geographic performance was mixed in the U.S. and parts of Europe, weakness in the U.K. and Japan. Vertically, tech and communications led, but retail, consumer, and public sector remained cautious.
The results were solid on paper, but not strong enough to maintain investors’ confidence that the AI strategy is driving long-term durable growth.
CRM stock had been showing signs of optimism heading into the report.
Shares climbed back to their 50-day moving average, a key technical level, just days before the call. The move indicated renewed investor interest in AI infrastructure plays and a “buy the rumor” rally.
Today’s action has erased that optimism.
Long-Term Outlook: SalesForce Falls Deeper Into It’s Bear Market Trend
Salesforce has been in a confirmed bear market trend since breaking below its 20-month moving average in April 2025. That breakdown was a longer-term signal that investor confidence had been fundamentally shaken.
Today’s action reinforces that bearish setup. Even with buybacks and AI buzz, the stock now offers a high-risk, low-reward profile for investors.
If $230 breaks, the next technical target is $200 - an 18% drop from today’s price - and a more realistic valuation zone for a company whose AI revenue, while growing, still isn’t moving the needle fast enough.
Salesforce delivered a decent quarter, but markets are forward-looking. Slowing growth, a weak guide, and bearish technicals are flashing clear warning signs.
Unless CRM can hold $230 and reignite AI-driven revenue momentum, this stock remains a sell-on-rallies name with $200 as the next major support zone.
