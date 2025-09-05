Job Market Crashing to Near Decade Low as Stagflation Looms

Today’s Top & Bottom Lines – September 5, 2025

Pre-Market Price Check S&P 500 Futures: (+.22%) 10-Year Yield: (-0.02%) (-1.5 bps) Nasdaq 100 Futures: (+0.47%) WTI Crude: $63.40 (-0.13%) Dow Jones Futures: (0.00%) Gold Futures: 3,606 (-.02%) VIX: 15.22 (-0.46%) Bitcoin (BTC): ~$112,344 (+1.3%)

What’s Driving Stocks This Morning

The labor market appears to be rapidly deteriorating. Job openings dropped by 176,000 in July, to 7.2 million, the second-lowest since December 2020. Government jobs also declined by 38,000 to 783,000, the lowest since February 2021 – and it's not just DOGE, though it is the leading reason. The second-most cited reason is "market and economic conditions."

At the same time, U.S. employers posted 7.2 million job vacancies in July. The ratio of job vacancies to unemployed workers also fell below 1 for the first time since early 2021. To top it off, the Challenger Report says year-to-date job cuts urged to 892,362, the highest YTD total since the pandemic. With the Bureau of Labor Statistics set to revise U.S. jobs numbers for the 12 months ending March 2025, Goldman Sachs expects a downward revision of around 950,000, the largest revision since 2010.Aside from 2020, there has not been an August revision that exceeded 85,000 job cuts since 2008.

As the Federal Reserve will likely point to the deteriorating labor market, it will cut interest rates at its next meeting in 10 days. This will happen as core inflation has risen back above 3% and is 110 bps above the 2.0% target.

Stocks on the Move (Pre-Market)

Broadcom (AVGO) $332.20 +8.5% - The AI chipmaker delivered a fiscal Q4 beat-and-raise performance, and also said it secured $10 billion in AI infrastructure orders from a new customer that analysts think is OpenAI. CEO Hock Tan extended his contract another 5 years.

Lululemon Athletica (LULU) $168.60 -18.2% - The athleisure apparel company missed expectations and lowered its full-year outlook as results got slammed by tariffs.

DocuSign (DOCU) $82.65 +8.4% - Another strong quarterly report with a beat-and-raise for full-year guidance.

Wolfspeed (WOLF) $1.34 +7.2% - Shares of the bankrupt silicon-carbide (SiC) semiconductor maker were moving higher on new company-specific news.

Albemarle (ALB) $82.19 +3.6% - The lithium miner is also moving up on no news.

Copart (CPRT) $48.36 -3.2% - The online auto auction reported mixed results yesterday, missing on the top line but beating bottom line estimates.

Nike (NKE) $74.38 -1.3% - No news for the athletic apparel company, but Lululemon's downdraft may be catching NKE stock up in it vortex.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Upgrades:

Apple (AAPL) upgraded to Neutral at MoffettNAthanson, tgt $225

Brinker International (EAT) upgraded to Outperform at Evercore ISI, tgt $210

Copart (CPRT) upgraded to Buy at HSBC Securities, tgt $62

STMicroelectronics (STM) upgraded to Outperform at BNP Paribas Exane, tgt $31

Leidos (LDOS) upgraded to Outperform at RBC Capital Markets, tgt $210

Downgrades:

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) downgraded to Neutral at Seaport Research Partners

Duolingo (DUOL) downgraded to Neutral at DA Davidson, tgt $300

Parker-Hannafin (PH) downgraded to Hold at Deutsche Bank, tgt $802

Texas Roadhouse (TXRH) downgraded to In-Line at Evercore ISI, tgt $190

Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) downgraded to Neutral at BofA Securities, tgt $68

Today’s Bottom Line:

While cutting interest rates is often seen as a bullish indicator, and could lead to a short-term boost to the stock market, it could also cause inflation to spike further. Because employers have announced plans to add just less than 1,500 jobs in August – the lowest total for any August since data collection began in 2009 – it means we are moving towards "stagflation."

Jobs, jobs, jobs. Remember that whole phenomenon of "quiet quitting" after the pandemic, particularly amongst Gen Z workers? That's when employees did the bare minimum at their jobs to achieve some "work-life" balance? Well, companies seem to have gotten rid of the dead weight.

Now, we're in a period of "job hugging." Workers are doing whatever they can to keep their current jobs because they can't find another one. The percentage of U.S. workers voluntarily leaving their jobs just fell to 0.9%, the lowest level since the 2008 financial markets collapse and is below 2020 lows.

Bottom line: Interest rate cuts at this point are not your friend. Fed chairman Jerome Powell has undoubtedly misread the market again and the central bank is proving ineffective at being proactive. It is mainly a reactive force, and a poor one at that.

There was little reason for the three rate cuts it began making a year ago, and it stubbornly refused to cut rates when it should have, exacerbating the deterioration we're seeing now.

Yet, with inflation now rising again, cuts could make it much worse. Expect extreme market turmoil heading into the end of the year, especially if the holiday season underperforms from a more cautious consumer.