Palantir Walking a Dangerous Correction Line

Palantir: Walking a Dangerous Technical Line

Palantir shares have spent the last two weeks consolidating above a critical price level. The setup places one of the largest AI service stocks at risk of a deeper correction.

The stock began August in rally mode after another strong earnings report. New government contracts and continued expansion into the private sector helped Palantir beat top- and bottom-line expectations. Quarterly revenue grew 48% year-over-year, and management raised forward earnings guidance.

The results triggered a fast 20% rally to new highs. But that move has since faded, with shares now trading below their pre-earnings levels.

Palantir’s Technical Line in the Sand: $150

Two technical levels have provided support during the recent consolidation.

First is the stock’s 50-day moving average. This trendline has been in a bullish pattern since Palantir launched its three-month rally in April.

Until now, the stock had consistently traded above its 50-day without a test of support. On September 4, Palantir closed below its 50-day for only the second time since April 21, after dipping under it on nine of the past twelve sessions.

The second “line in the sand” is the round-numbered $150 level.

This price acted as both support and resistance in July, and buyers have stepped in at $150 on four of the past twelve sessions.

A decisive break below $150 would trigger selling pressure and open the door to a deeper correction.

Options Market: Too Bullish

Options activity highlights a market tilted too far to the bullish side.

For the September expiration (9/19/25), open interest is heavily concentrated in calls at the $140 strike.

This positioning suggests traders expect Palantir to stay above that level. Historically, large call open interest often acts as a price magnet—pulling shares lower into expiration. That increases the likelihood Palantir trades under $140 in the coming weeks.

Bearish bets are clustered at the $125 strike. This setup implies the path of least resistance is from $140 down to $125 once $150 breaks.

Bottom Line on Palantir

Palantir is the tallest tree in the AI forest as storm clouds gather. Shares remain up 103% in 2025, but September volatility will pressure short-term traders to lock in profits.

Watch $150 closely. Two or three consecutive closes below that level will accelerate selling, targeting $140.

A break under $140 points to $125 support, with $110 as an extreme downside target—the level of Palantir’s 200-day moving average, last tested in August 2024. That would represent a 40% correction from recent highs.

Despite near-term risk, Palantir remains in a long-term bullish trend. Each support level presents an opportunity for investors to add or initiate positions. The long-term price target remains $200.