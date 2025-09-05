Short-Squeeze Target Rivian (RIVN) Carries an Underappreciated Risk

Electric-vehicle manufacturer Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) has had quite an eventful week so far, likely thanks to RIVN stock being a short-squeeze candidate. Essentially, a short squeeze represents an attempt to spark an “upside” panic for bearish speculators. However, this tactic is far from foolproof — and you deserve to know what traditional financial publication platforms won’t tell you.

Under normal circumstances for most retail investors, people buy to open a position in a security. On the other hand, short traders have an inverted risk profile, choosing to sell to open. In other words, these speculators borrow shares from a broker, who then immediately sell the equity. The hope is that the shares fall in value, allowing the speculator to buy them back up at a cheaper rate and pocket the difference.

Ultimately, the point here is that short traders must buy to close their position. This structure inherently imposes the potential for upside panic if the targeted security instead rises in value — and the speculator decides to cut losses early. Astute bulls, on the other hand, can check the attacked security’s short interest and attempt to artificially bid up shares, thus causing a short squeeze.

For RIVN stock, this tactic seems compelling because, per Fintel, it carries a short interest of 20.55% of its float. Therefore, the reasoning is that a higher percentage of bears attacking Rivian could spark a short squeeze. However, there doesn’t seem to be a causal relationship between elevated short interest (which started in early 2024) and accelerating demand.

What’s more, RIVN stock has recently printed a 7-3-U sequence: seven up weeks, three down weeks, with an overall upward trajectory. Using in-sample data (which goes from Rivian’s IPO through July 2025), the conditional drift of the 7-3-U sequence over the next 10 weeks tends to create a negative skew for RIVN — much more pronounced than the negative skew of RIVN’s aggregate drift.

Notably, an out-of-sample test of the 7-3-U sequence between January 2023 through December 2024 also reveals a downward drift over the next 10 weeks. As such, RIVN stock may face greater risk of downside pressure than an upward move.

Those interested in directly speculating on RIVN stock may consider the 14/12 bear put spread expiring Nov. 21, 2025. If RIVN stock falls through the short strike price ($12) at expiration, the maximum payout would be nearly 113%. Also, the breakeven price for this transaction currently stands at $13.06.