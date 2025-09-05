SoundHound AI Breakout Signal Details

SoundHound AI Holds Firm Amid Tech Selling

Shares of SoundHound AI (SOUN) are trading 4% higher on Friday, bucking broader weakness in technology stocks. The move puts SOUN in position for a follow-through rally toward its recent highs near $17.

On Thursday, the company announced a partnership with Primary Health Solutions to launch “Denise,” a conversational AI platform aimed at streamlining patient scheduling, confirmations, and cancellations.

The deal marks another step forward as SoundHound expands its AI services footprint in the healthcare sector.

AI Service Stocks Seeing a Slump

AI service stocks have been under pressure. Earlier this week, Salesforce.com (CRM) lowered its outlook, triggering an 8% selloff. That decline now appears to be setting up a classic Dead Cat Bounce.

Read more about SalesForce.com’s Dead Cat Bounce here.

C3.ai (AI) also missed on both earnings and revenue, slashing its forward guidance. The stock is down 47% from its July highs.

Even Palantir (PLTR), the sector’s leader, is showing signs of short-term weakness as investors brace for broader September market risks.

SoundHound Flexes Revenue Strength

In August, SoundHound reported an EPS miss of $0.10. Despite that, revenue beat expectations by more than 30%, growing over 200% year-over-year.

Shares surged 55% in the days following the report, before undergoing a healthy August correction. That pullback has now transitioned into a renewed bullish trend.

SoundHound’s Bullish Technicals

SoundHound’s 50-day and 200-day moving averages remain in a bullish pattern, providing strong support near $12.

The stock also trades well above its 20-month moving average, confirming a long-term bull market trend.

Today’s 4% rally is backed by strong volume and a move above $14—an important resistance level in July. A clean break through $14 is likely to trigger additional buying pressure.

Bottom Line for SoundHound AI

Volatility will likely remain elevated in the short term, especially with September’s seasonal headwinds.

However, long-term investors should focus on key support levels. The $12 zone—reinforced by both the 50- and 200-day moving averages—remains a tactical “buy the dip” level. Additional downside support sits near $10.

SoundHound AI remains in a long-term uptrend with a bullish price target of $25.