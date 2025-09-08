Fed Cut Hopes Soar Ahead of CPI—But This Market Setup Looks Risky

Today’s Top & Bottom Lines – September 8, 2025

Pre-Market Price Check S&P 500 Futures: +0.20% 10-Year Yield: 4.19 (-1 bps) Nasdaq 100 Futures: +0.34% WTI Crude: $63.07 (+1.94%) Dow Jones Futures: +0.15% Gold Futures: $3,658 (-0.16%) VIX: 16.35 (-4.78%) Bitcoin (BTC): $110,788 (+0.75%)

What’s Driving Stocks This Morning

Stock futures ticked higher on Monday as investors gear up for a data-heavy week that features two of the most important inflation reports of the year: Wednesday’s PPI and Thursday’s CPI. These reports come just days after a weaker-than-expected August jobs report, which strengthened bets that the Federal Reserve will lower interest rates at its next meeting.

Friday’s weak labor print has some strategists even speculating on the possibility of a half-point rate cut. Analysts warn that the job market may be weaker than the Fed is willing to acknowledge, and that two-year Treasury yields could fall sharply if negative revisions continue.

As stocks hover near record highs, investors will be closely watching this week’s inflation reports for signs of whether this rally can continue, or if sticky price pressures may upend the rate-cut narrative.

EchoStar (SATS) surged over 20% in premarket trading after agreeing to sell $17 billion worth of wireless spectrum licenses to SpaceX, split evenly between cash and stock. The deal includes a long-term partnership that will give EchoStar’s Boost Mobile customers access to SpaceX’s upcoming Starlink Direct to Cell service.

Also making moves this morning, AppLovin (APP) and Robinhood (HOOD), shares both jumping more than 8% after news that they will join the S&P 500 index on September 22.

Stocks on the Move (Pre-Market)

SATS $81.03 +20.5% - Shares surged after EchoStar announced it will sell AWS-4 and H-block spectrum licenses to SpaceX in a deal worth up to $17B—split between cash and equity—with a long-term Starlink Direct to Cell agreement also included.

APP $535.76 +9.3% - AppLovin jumped after S&P Global announced the stock will be added to the S&P 500 index, replacing MarketAxess effective September 22.

HOOD $109.65 +8.3% - Robinhood Markets also popped on S&P 500 inclusion news, set to replace Caesars Entertainment in the index later this month.

PLCE $26.40 +12.5% - The Children’s Place rose sharply following stronger-than-expected Q2 results, suggesting improving consumer strength in the discount apparel segment.

Today’s Upgrades & Downgrades –

Upgrades

Boston Scientific (BSX) - Assumed Outperform at Oppenheimer with a $125 target — bullish on device pipeline momentum and M&A tailwinds.

Assumed Outperform at Oppenheimer with a $125 target — bullish on device pipeline momentum and M&A tailwinds. Canada Goose (GOOS) - TD Cowen shifts to Buy with $18 target - bullish on China demand and holiday season positioning.

TD Cowen shifts to Buy with $18 target - bullish on China demand and holiday season positioning. Chewy (CHWY) - Upgraded to Outperform at Mizuho, target $50 - better margin profile and AI automation seen boosting profitability.

Upgraded to Outperform at Mizuho, target $50 - better margin profile and AI automation seen boosting profitability. Sanofi (SNY)

Morgan Stanley lifts to Overweight, $58 target — citing pipeline execution and undervaluation.

Downgrades

Alphabet (GOOG) - Phillip Securities cuts to Accumulate from Buy, target $265 citing regulatory risk after EU antitrust ruling.

Phillip Securities cuts to Accumulate from Buy, target $265 citing regulatory risk after EU antitrust ruling. TransDigm (TDG) - RBC Capital moves to Sector Perform with $1,385 target, expects headwinds in defense budgets to weigh.

RBC Capital moves to Sector Perform with $1,385 target, expects headwinds in defense budgets to weigh. ABM Industries (ABM) - Baird lowers to Neutral, target $54. Cost pressures and lack of upside catalysts.

Today’s Bottom Line:

Caution remains the dominant trade this week.

Bond yields are pulling back just enough to fuel speculation that the Fed could deliver a larger-than-expected rate cut next week, but that’s a dangerous setup. If the Fed disappoints, this market is vulnerable to a sharp reversal.

Lower rate expectations have powered a surge in rate-sensitive sectors.

The SPDR Homebuilders ETF (XHB) ripped back to its 2025 highs on Friday, continuing a bullish trend that began when it reclaimed its 20-month moving average in August.

Meanwhile, the SPDR Retail ETF (XRT) also hit new 2025 highs, fueled by stronger-than-expected earnings across the sector.

This rally in housing and retail is a clear signal that the consumer is holding up better than most economists anticipated. But there are still cracks forming beneath the surface.

Palantir (PLTR) and NVIDIA (NVDA) - two of the market’s most sentiment-sensitive leaders - continue to trade under steady selling pressure.

These names act as early-warning signals, and right now they’re flashing yellow.