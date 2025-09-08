Proof of Concept: Why Solid-State Battery Specialist QuantumScape (QS) Soared on Monday

Tech specialist QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) easily stood among Monday’s biggest winners thanks to a potentially paradigm-shifting reveal. Focusing on the development of solid-state batteries (SSBs), QuantumScape enjoyed initial enthusiasm upon its public market debut. However, lingering investor skepticism eventually cratered QS stock. Fortunately, the company helped its own cause by delivering a proof of concept.

Along with PowerCo, the battery company of Volkswagen Group (OTCMKTS:VWAGY), QuantumScape unveiled the world’s first live demonstration of solid-state lithium batteries powering an electric vehicle, according to Investing.com. At the IAA Mobility conference in Munich, Germany, the demo featured a Ducati motorcycle integrated with QSE-5 battery cells, which were produced using QuantumScape’s Cobra production process.

What had investors excited were the impressive statistics. Among the metrics that stood out were “844 Wh/L energy density, fast charging from 10% to 80% in just over 12 minutes, and 10C continuous discharge capability.” No longer confined to mere laboratory specs, these figures demonstrated the addressing of key concerns involving energy density, charging speed and safety.

Given the real prospect of SSBs representing a viable next-generation solution for mobility, QS stock naturally aroused investor sentiment. On Monday morning, QS stock was up roughly 27%. Since the beginning of the year, it’s closing in on a 100% return.

Still, it’s also fair to point out that QS stock suffers from a 60-month beta of 4.42. Essentially, this statistic means that the security is over four times more volatile than the benchmark S&P 500 index. So, can investors trust QS moving forward?

Here’s the reality of the situation. Quantitatively, QS stock has printed in the past 10 weeks (not inclusive of Monday’s session) a 6-4-U sequence: six up weeks, four down weeks, with an overall upward trajectory. Historically, this setup leads to a negative drift over the next 10 weeks, much more so than would be expected from its aggregate or baseline drift.

An out-of-sample test, which isolates for price action between January 2022 through December 2024, reveals a similar structure. When the 6-4-U sequence flashes, the conditional drift swings lower than the baseline drift.

Indeed, in the in-sample dataset (which runs from QuantumScape’s public debut to July 2025), the 6-4-U sequence is up at the end of the 10-week mark six times out of 23. That’s a 26.1% disadvantage to the bulls.

Based purely on the data, the trade that probably makes the most sense would be the 10/8 bear put spread expiring Oct. 17. Should QS stock fall through the second-leg strike price ($8) at expiration, the maximum payout is over 127%. Breakeven stands at $9.12, making the transaction quite intriguing for bold speculators.