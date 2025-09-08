This Week’s 5 Stock Watchlist: Real Estate, AI, Banks, and a Big Short

Five Stocks of the Week

Technology Stock of the Week: F5 Networks (FFIV)

F5 Networks (NASDAQ: FFIV) continues to expand its footprint in the data center space as AI infrastructure demand accelerates globally.

Last week, the company announced an expanded partnership with Equinix to streamline the deployment and security of AI workloads and distributed applications across hybrid multicloud environments.

Fundamentals are confirming the momentum. Last quarter’s earnings came in at $4.16 per share, beating estimates by $0.65. Revenue climbed 12.2% year-over-year, marking the company’s strongest top-line growth in over five years.

Technically, FFIV shares have been locked in a bullish trend since June, when the 50-day moving average turned higher.

While the stock has consolidated over the past month following earnings, short-term momentum is building again.

A breakout above $320 would clear resistance and open the door to a rally toward the next upside target of $340.

Growth Stock of the Week: GE Gernova (GEV)

Nuclear-AI stocks have been hit hard over the past month, with names like Nano Nuclear Energy (NNE), NuScale Power (SMR), and GE Vernova (GEV) falling between 10%–20% amid broader market volatility and profit-taking.

But among the group, GE Vernova has been one of the few to maintain its bullish structure.

The stock continues to trade above its rising 50-day moving average, a key sign of relative strength.

In late July, the company beat earnings expectations, triggering a rally that pushed shares above $650 before entering a short-term consolidation phase.

Now, GEV is finding technical support at the round-numbered $600 level, which has held as a floor on two separate occasions over the past two weeks. Even after last week’s selling pressure, shares maintain support from both $600 and the 50-day, reinforcing short-term momentum.

Bottom Line: If support at $600 continues to hold, GE Vernova is positioned for long-term move toward $675, with the current setup favoring a rebound ahead of the next earnings cycle or policy catalyst.

Stock Under $10 of the Week: Compass (CMPS)

Compass (NYSE: CMPS) is a real estate technology platform and brokerage that provides residential real estate agents with marketing, listing, and operational tools to streamline property sales.

Investor interest in real estate stocks is rising as lower interest rates become a bullish catalyst for the sector. Compass shares just broke through the key $5 resistance level last week—a price ceiling that had capped rallies since June.

Now, technical signals suggest that momentum is building.

CMPS just triggered a bullish Golden Cross, with the stock’s 50-day moving average crossing above its 200-day moving average. This pattern historically forecasts higher prices over a 3–4 month period and confirms a shift toward long-term upside momentum.

The next test for bulls will be the stock’s 20-month moving average, currently sitting at $5.55. This level marks the dividing line between long-term bull and bear market trends.

Bottom Line: A break above that 20-month average would mark Compass’s first confirmed long-term bull market rally since 2024—and signal a broader trend shift across the residential real estate sector.

Income Stock of the Week: US Bancorp (USB)

U.S. Bancorp (USB), one of the country’s largest superregional banks, is showing renewed strength as the market anticipates Fed rate cuts.

The bank’s stock entered a long-term bear market in 2022, as rising interest rates weighed on its core lending businesses—particularly mortgage and small business loans, which together make up nearly one-third of its revenue. But that headwind is quickly turning into a tailwind.

Shares of USB are now gaining bullish momentum. The stock’s 50-day moving average has turned decisively higher over the past month, and a bullish Golden Cross pattern appeared just weeks ago—signaling a transition into a new long-term uptrend.

USB is completing a short-term consolidation phase and looks poised for its next breakout. The chart setup suggests a near-term target of $52, with a broader long-term upside to $55 as the lending environment improves.

Bottom Line: USB is in a confirmed long-term bull market trend. With rates expected to fall and loan growth set to rebound, the stock remains a strong candidate for bullish exposure into year-end.

Bearish Stock of the Week: Constellation Brands (STZ)

Constellation Brands (STZ), the producer of popular alcohol brands like Modelo, Corona, and Robert Mondavi, is facing mounting pressure as U.S. alcohol consumption continues to fall.

According to recent Gallup data:

Only 54% of U.S. adults now report drinking—down from 59% just a year ago.

53% of Americans now believe even moderate drinking is bad for health, the highest reading ever recorded.

Young adult drinking rates have fallen to 50%, a sharp drop from 2023 and now the lowest of all age groups.

While this trend may be applauded by public health advocates, it’s a clear headwind for companies dependent on alcohol sales. Combined with tariff pressures, the shift is showing up clearly in the technicals for Constellation Brands.

STZ shares are on track for their lowest close since April 2020.

The stock’s 50-day moving average turned bearish in June, and prices have fallen 18% since that shift. More importantly, STZ entered a long-term bear market in December 2024 and is now down 35% from those highs.

Technically, the downtrend remains intact and accelerating.

Investors should expect STZ to retest its COVID-era support zone between $100 and $120—representing another 15–20% downside from current levels.

Trade Setup:

With earnings scheduled for October 1, STZ is a candidate for intermediate-term (2-3 month expiration) put options to potentially profit from continued weakness.