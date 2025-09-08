What Monday Blues? Robinhood (HOOD) Soars on Inclusion to the S&P 500

After multiple snubs during the past year, financial technology (fintech) giant Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) finally got its wishes when S&P global announced that the underlying security will join the S&P 500 index. HOOD stock will officially be part of the benchmark on Sept. 22 before the opening bell. However, investors weren’t waiting around, sending shares up roughly 14% during Monday’s early morning session.

Given the context of the inclusion, the dramatic rise in HOOD stock would hardly be considered surprising. During the deepest malaise of the COVID-19 crisis, Robinhood and similar platforms soared to prominence, with everyday retail investors exercising their inner Gordon Gekko. To be fair, once the summer of 2021 hit, the euphoria faded, sending HOOD into an extended consolidation phase. Still, the story didn’t end there.

Instead, over the past year, HOOD stock has made a dramatic swing northward, representing one of the top-performing securities by gaining over 484%. Still, with Monday’s lift, it raises the question: how long will this so-called index effect last?

Typically, securities included in the benchmark index perform better immediately following their promotion. However, as a McKinsey analysis pointed out, the this boost tends to be short-lived. As such, the company’s fundamentals and underlying investor sentiment matter the most.

Interestingly, HOOD stock is currently printing an exceptionally balanced quantitative signal: five up weeks, five down weeks, with an overall upward trajectory. This 5-5-U sequence would hardly be worth investigating as it doesn’t provide much clues due to the balanced profile except for one thing — the conditional drift following the sequence is remarkably vertical.

Potentially, HOOD stock (based on past analogs) could range between a median low of $150.35 to $153.19 over the next 10 weeks. Running an out-of-sample test isolated for the period between January 2022 through December 2024 reveals that the balanced sequence yields a noticeably positive drift relative to the aggregate or baseline drift.

Translation? Bullish speculators may consider the 115/120 bull call spread expiring Oct. 17. Should HOOD stock rise through the second-leg strike price ($120) at expiration, the maximum payout is over 117% at time of writing.