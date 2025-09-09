Featured

Palantir Warning: Another 15% Drop Before the Next Big Rally?

Chris Johnson by Chris Johnson calendar September 9, 2025

Palantir (PLTR) is walking a dangerous line in the sand, and if it breaks, the options market is flashing a roadmap straight to another 15% pullback.

My newest YouTube video covers Palantir’s “Line in the Sand” in detail.

That 15% drop could push PLTR down to levels where I’ll be backing the truck up and buying aggressively. In this new video, I break down:

  • Why Palantir’s “line in the sand” is at risk
  • How options open interest is steering the stock lower
  • When analysts may flip from Hold to Buy
  • The exact buy-the-dip levels I’m watching

Watch the full Palantir breakdown here and see why this pullback could be your best entry point of 2025.

CJ

