Why Gold Bugs Need to Pay Close Attention to Teck Resources-Anglo American Merger

Enjoying a significant resurgence thanks to the consumptive needs of artificial intelligence and other advanced technologies, the mining industry received another massive jolt: Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) and Anglo American (OTCMKTS: NGLOY) are joining forces in what Reuters billed as the second-largest mining deal ever.

Under the proposed deal — which still requires regulatory approval — Anglo shareholders would own 62.4% of the newly formed enterprise, Anglo Teck. On the other side of the equation, Teck shareholders will own 37.6%.

Should the merger be approved by regulating authorities, the merger would make Anglo Teck the world’s fifth largest copper company. Obviously, that’s a massive reason why TECK stock gained about 14% during Tuesday’s morning session. As Reuters pointed out, the industrial metal is “poised to benefit from burgeoning demand from the electric vehicle sector and other new applications such as data centres for artificial intelligence.”

What has also benefited TECK stock is the defensive nature of the newly inked agreement. Both Teck and Anglo have recently fended off hostile bids. Reuters notes that while the two mining enterprises can still consider unsolicited acquisition proposals, such attempts would require a $330 million break free.

Fundamentally, the blistering rise of TECK stock underscores the trend that critical industrial metals have taken some of the spotlight away from gold. However, investors of the yellow metal should closely monitor developments in this space.

Essentially, capital reallocation may pivot toward copper as the growth metal of the future, considering its broad utility for AI, EVs and other emerging technologies. However, this dynamic could also mean a possible thinning of gold production pipelines. Subsequently, the implied scarcity could act as a structural tailwind for gold prices.

Indeed, with the Trump administration pushing for lower interest rates, inflationary pressures could accelerate gold’s remarkable rally.

For traders, TECK stock has quantitatively printed a 4-6-D sequence in the trailing 10 weeks: four up weeks, six down weeks, with an overall downward trajectory. Under this setup, speculators may see a positive drift relative to what would normally be expected over the next four weeks.

After that period, the outlook may be hazy without further confirming details. Ultra-aggressive traders may consider a bull call spread with a short (second) leg price of $42, expiring Sept. 19.

While the sequencing logic may sound odd and obscure to many investors, the underlying study of market behavioral patterns can be incredibly powerful. Last month, I mentioned that TECK stock was flashing a bullish signal that most of Wall Street was ignoring.

With my analysis, you will receive quantitative research (for free!) that other experts have yet to distribute, thereby handing you an asymmetric informational advantage.