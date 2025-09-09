Wolfspeed +83%, Nebius +52%: The Biggest Stock Movers Before CPI

Stocks are moving higher this morning as investors position ahead of this week’s inflation double-header.
The CPI report lands Thursday, but early optimism is being fueled by softening macro signals, particularly a weakening dollar, falling yields, and a surprising drop in job openings.
Rate-cut expectations are rising again, and that’s helping lift tech and AI names in premarket action on Tuesday.
On the corporate side, it's a tale of two markets. Apeculative AI and infrastructure names Nebius (+54%) and Wolfspeed (+67%) are soaring on deal and restructuring headlines, while heavyweights like Apple and Dell are sliding despite strong underlying demand trends.
Robinhood (+16%) is rallying hard after being added to the S&P 500, and UnitedHealth is up more than 4% after a bullish Medicare update.
Meanwhile, a new $1.65B capital raise by Forward Industries is making waves after including stablecoins as part of its treasury strategy, another sign that crypto-related activity is seeping back into equity markets.
Wolfspeed (WOLF) $12.14 +83.7% - Shares soared after the company’s Chapter 11 plan of reorganization was approved by the court, clearing the way for balance sheet cleanup and long-term restructuring.
Nebius (NBIS) $31.21 +51.9% - Jumped on news of a multi-billion-dollar agreement with Microsoft (MSFT) to deliver AI infrastructure solutions.
CoreWeave (CRWV) $21.44 +5.6% - Announced CoreWeave Ventures, a new platform investing in startups building foundational AI and computing infrastructure.
Energy Fuels (UUUU) $8.42 +2.2% - Produced U.S.-mined rare earth magnets for EVs and hybrids, marking a major step in domestic critical mineral independence.
Mobilicom (MOB) $1.28 +1.6% - Received a large drone-system order totaling $1.55M from a top U.S. defense contractor.
Fluor Corp (FLR) $35.19 +1.5% - Won a position on the CTRIC IV contract supporting U.S. Department of Defense threat reduction programs.
Stocks continue to climb the Wall of Worry despite a backdrop filled with tariff risk, weakening macro signals, and September seasonality.
This morning opens with the CBOE Volatility Index ($VIX) once again approaching the key 15 trigger level, a zone that’s repeatedly sparked short-term pullbacks over the last two months.
The setup suggests investor sentiment may be getting too complacent.
With major economic data ahead - Tuesday’s Jobs Revisions, followed by CPI and PPI on Wednesday and Thursday - any upside surprise could reignite bullish momentum and drive the VIX through resistance, pulling sidelined money back into the market.
Leadership from names like Palantir and NVIDIA has been fading, but the broader technical backdrop remains firm.
As long as key indexes hold trend support, the path of least resistance remains up—even if it continues to defy the macro narrative.
Watch volatility. Watch inflation. And watch for rotation beneath the surface which has already begun. I’ll give more details on that market rotation in tomorrow’s Brief.
