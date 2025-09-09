Wolfspeed +83%, Nebius +52%: The Biggest Stock Movers Before CPI

Today’s Top & Bottom Lines – September 9, 2025

Pre-Market Price Check S&P 500 Futures: -0.02% 10-Year Yield: 4.057 (+1 bps) Nasdaq 100 Futures: +0.04% WTI Crude: $63.27 (+1.64%) Dow Jones Futures: -0.03% Gold Futures: $3,689 (+0.33%) VIX: 15.11 (-0.46%) Bitcoin (BTC): $112,723 (+0.5%)

What’s Driving Stocks This Morning

Stocks are moving higher this morning as investors position ahead of this week’s inflation double-header.

The CPI report lands Thursday, but early optimism is being fueled by softening macro signals, particularly a weakening dollar, falling yields, and a surprising drop in job openings.

Rate-cut expectations are rising again, and that’s helping lift tech and AI names in premarket action on Tuesday.

On the corporate side, it's a tale of two markets. Apeculative AI and infrastructure names Nebius (+54%) and Wolfspeed (+67%) are soaring on deal and restructuring headlines, while heavyweights like Apple and Dell are sliding despite strong underlying demand trends.

Robinhood (+16%) is rallying hard after being added to the S&P 500, and UnitedHealth is up more than 4% after a bullish Medicare update.

Meanwhile, a new $1.65B capital raise by Forward Industries is making waves after including stablecoins as part of its treasury strategy, another sign that crypto-related activity is seeping back into equity markets.

Today’s Key Drivers:

The BLS will release its preliminary benchmark revisions for county employment and wages on Tuesday @ 10:30.

will release its preliminary benchmark revisions for county employment and wages on Tuesday @ 10:30. CPI, PPI released later this week as rate-cut hopes drive macro tailwinds

drive macro tailwinds Apple iPhone event creating pre-launch volatility

creating pre-launch volatility Gold strength + weak dollar point to safe-haven rotation beneath the surface

Stocks on the Move (Pre-Market)

Wolfspeed (WOLF) $12.14 +83.7% - Shares soared after the company’s Chapter 11 plan of reorganization was approved by the court, clearing the way for balance sheet cleanup and long-term restructuring.

Nebius (NBIS) $31.21 +51.9% - Jumped on news of a multi-billion-dollar agreement with Microsoft (MSFT) to deliver AI infrastructure solutions.

CoreWeave (CRWV) $21.44 +5.6% - Announced CoreWeave Ventures, a new platform investing in startups building foundational AI and computing infrastructure.

Energy Fuels (UUUU) $8.42 +2.2% - Produced U.S.-mined rare earth magnets for EVs and hybrids, marking a major step in domestic critical mineral independence.

Mobilicom (MOB) $1.28 +1.6% - Received a large drone-system order totaling $1.55M from a top U.S. defense contractor.

Fluor Corp (FLR) $35.19 +1.5% - Won a position on the CTRIC IV contract supporting U.S. Department of Defense threat reduction programs.

Today’s Upgrades & Downgrades –

Upgrades

Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS) upgraded to Buy at Citigroup, PT $280 – Citigroup cites strong execution and upside from consumer demand tailwinds.

upgraded to Buy at Citigroup, PT $280 – Citigroup cites strong execution and upside from consumer demand tailwinds. Hyatt Hotels (H) upgraded to Buy at Citigroup, PT $167 – Global travel strength and RevPAR growth support the bullish call.

upgraded to Buy at Citigroup, PT $167 – Global travel strength and RevPAR growth support the bullish call. Roblox (RBLX) upgraded to Neutral at Arete, PT $116 – Valuation reset after the selloff improves risk/reward, per Arete.

upgraded to Neutral at Arete, PT $116 – Valuation reset after the selloff improves risk/reward, per Arete. Thomson Reuters (TRI) upgraded to Overweight at Wells Fargo, PT $212 – Analysts point to strong recurring revenue and AI-powered legal tools.

Downgrades

AST SpaceMobile (ASTS) downgraded to Neutral at UBS, PT $43 – UBS cites valuation stretch after recent rally despite strong tech narrative.

downgraded to Neutral at UBS, PT $43 – UBS cites valuation stretch after recent rally despite strong tech narrative. Boston Properties (BXP) downgraded to In Line at Evercore, PT $76 – Office leasing softness and macro headwinds trigger the downgrade.

downgraded to In Line at Evercore, PT $76 – Office leasing softness and macro headwinds trigger the downgrade. Lululemon (LULU) downgraded to Sector Weight at KeyBanc – KeyBanc sees slowing traffic and elevated inventory risks.

downgraded to Sector Weight at KeyBanc – KeyBanc sees slowing traffic and elevated inventory risks. Park Hotels (PK) downgraded to Neutral at Citigroup, PT $12 – Citi shifts cautious on RevPAR trends and cost outlook.

downgraded to Neutral at Citigroup, PT $12 – Citi shifts cautious on RevPAR trends and cost outlook. Pinnacle West (PNW) downgraded to Neutral at Mizuho, PT $90 – Regulatory headwinds and Arizona grid concerns weigh on the thesis.

Today’s Bottom Line:

Stocks continue to climb the Wall of Worry despite a backdrop filled with tariff risk, weakening macro signals, and September seasonality.

This morning opens with the CBOE Volatility Index ($VIX) once again approaching the key 15 trigger level, a zone that’s repeatedly sparked short-term pullbacks over the last two months.

The setup suggests investor sentiment may be getting too complacent.

With major economic data ahead - Tuesday’s Jobs Revisions, followed by CPI and PPI on Wednesday and Thursday - any upside surprise could reignite bullish momentum and drive the VIX through resistance, pulling sidelined money back into the market.

Leadership from names like Palantir and NVIDIA has been fading, but the broader technical backdrop remains firm.

As long as key indexes hold trend support, the path of least resistance remains up—even if it continues to defy the macro narrative.

Watch volatility. Watch inflation. And watch for rotation beneath the surface which has already begun. I’ll give more details on that market rotation in tomorrow’s Brief.