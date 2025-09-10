Here’s Why QuantumScape (QS) Plunged After Gaining on Monday

QuantumScape (QS) stock soared this week on Monday after the company and Volkswagen’s PowerCo demoed a Ducati motorcycle with its solid-state lithium-metal battery in Germany. Management said that the event shows QuantumScape is in the commercialization phase, and investors eagerly traded up the stock.

Today has been quite the opposite, with most of those gains being erased. QS stock was up nearly 30% before it was rejected at $10 twice and has fallen by almost 17%. There’s no specific culprit, and most of it is thought to be due to profit-taking. However, an Investing.com report went out late Monday on QuantumScape’s CTO Holme selling $1.9 million in shares.

Where can QS stock go from here?

QS stock has either traded flat or has been on a downtrend for the past few years. This has to do with electric vehicle sales unexpectedly slowing down. Companies like QuantumScape are heavily reliant on the EV narrative, so it took a hit.

However, the trends are shifting in its favor as battery tech is important for robotics, and EV sales could climb with interest rate cuts. QuantumScape has burned ~$70 million in cash each quarter but still has $797 million on hand, which gives it a runway of around four to five years from here.

Analysts expect it to start generating sales in 2026 and ramp up from there. I would buy the dip and target $11, as the call open interest shows a significant spike. Any positive catalyst could lead to a sharp move towards $11. With options expiring near the end of this month, some traders are targeting $13, whereas a similar number of traders see $7. The upside potential is still skewed in your favor long-term.