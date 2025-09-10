Is Nebius (NBIS) Stock a Buy Below $100?

Nebius Group (NBIS) is a full-stack AI cloud infrastructure company that has been on a spectacular rally. This rally has been supercharged this week by the announcement of an AI deal with Microsoft (MSFT). NBIS stock rallied nearly 50% to an all-time high near $103.

The deal is worth $17.4 billion, with the potential to reach $19.4 billion if Microsoft exercises additional capacity options. This five-year contract will see Nebius provide specialized AI infrastructure from its data center in New Jersey starting later this year. The market cap of Nebius is $22.85 billion as of this writing.

The rally may be far from over, as Nebius is using that momentum to boost its balance sheet. Right after the Microsoft announcement, the company said it would be raising $3 billion. $1 billion will come from new shares, with another $2 billion in convertible notes.

Nebius is very similar to CoreWeave (CRWV), but the growth story looks sturdier with more potential, as it has a cleaner balance sheet with significantly less debt burden. You’re paying more for it now, but good execution can lead to much more upside from here.

Could NBIS stock cross $100?

The Microsoft contract could be the first of many to come. The company's CEO, Volozh, said, "I'm happy to announce the first of these contracts, and I believe there are more to come". Leading AI companies are pouring money into data centers and cloud infrastructure, and there are plenty of tailwinds. I expect further contracts to lead to similar spikes in price.

If Nebius can execute on these deals without compromising its balance sheet like CoreWeave has done, it can continue soaring beyond $100 this year.