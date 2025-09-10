Is the AI Boom Dead? Not According to Taiwan Semiconductor’s (TSM) Latest Sales Data

Following the resounding forward guidance of software giant Oracle (NYSE:ORCL), it’s easy to forget that there are other critical positives in the broader tech ecosystem. Significantly, Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE:TSM) enjoyed a sizable pop on Wednesday following an encouraging sales report. With demand still rising for artificial-intelligence-related products, TSM stock is a name to watch over the coming weeks.

According to a Bloomberg report, Taiwan Semiconductor (more commonly known as TSMC) posted a 34% rise in August revenue. In nominal terms, sales landed at $11.1 billion. Per the publication, this lift signals sustained global demand for cutting-edge AI silicon. Further, analysts on average are looking for an increase of approximately 25% for the September quarter.

Fundamentally, TSMC operates as a foundry, meaning that they’re not focused on semiconductor innovation per se. Instead, chip designers such as Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) effectively send their blueprints to TSMC, which in turn manufactures the underlying semiconductors. As such, the foundry plays a gargantuan role in the global tech supply chain.

In addition, TSM stock could also be treated as a proxy for generative AI demand. With machine learning accelerating at an exponential rate, TSMC appears to have a long upside runway. Unsurprisingly, CFRA Research upgraded the security to Buy from Hold. As well, analysts raised the 12-month price target to $295 (which previously sat at $240).

Of course, it’s one thing to celebrate TSMC’s past accomplishments; it’s quite another to anticipate sustained capital growth in TSM stock.

Quantitatively, TSM is currently printing an extremely balanced sequence of five up weeks and five down weeks, with an overall upward trajectory (5-5-U). Since January 2019 to July 2025, this sequence has flashed 134 times on a rolling basis.

Interestingly, by the end of the next 10-week period, TSM stock historically finds itself up 94 times, translating to a long-side success ratio of 70.15%.

For those who want to place a bet, the 265/270 bull call spread expiring Oct. 10 (about a week before earnings) could be enticing. Should TSM stock rise through the second-leg strike price ($270) at expiration, the maximum payout stands at over 122%.