Oracle (ORCL) Stock Skyrockets Despite Missing Earnings Due to a Strong Outlook

Easily the candidate for the midweek session’s most impressive outperformer, multinational tech giant Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) assuaged fears of a tech slowdown with a confidence-inspiring forward outlook. Subsequently, ORCL stock has gained almost 41% in late-morning trading to a record high, astounding Wall Street.

Outside of any other context, such unfettered enthusiasm for the enterprise software juggernaut would seem extremely counterintuitive. For the first quarter of fiscal 2026, Oracle posted adjusted earnings per share of $1.47. This figure missed the consensus target by a penny. If that wasn’t enough, revenue landed at $14.93 billion, also missing analysts’ estimate of $15.04 billion.

Still, none of that mattered relative to the finer details. According to Oracle’s press release, cloud revenue jumped to $7.2 billion, up 28% against the year-ago quarter (and up 27% in constant currency). Under this umbrella, the company’s Cloud Infrastructure (CI) unit generated $3.3 billion, which represented a 55% pop (54% up in constant currency).

But what really seemed to get investors going was the forward guidance. Oracle now projects its CI revenue to expand by 77% this fiscal year to $18 billion. Overall, by the end of the next five-year period, this business may generate $144 billion. As such, the anticipated runway sent ORCL stock skyrocketing on Wednesday.

If that wasn’t enough, management announced a new “Oracle AI Database,” which lets customers run large-language models directly on the company’s databases. According to Oracle Chairman and CTO Larry Ellison, this new initiative should dramatically increase “cloud demand and consumption over the next several years.”

Essentially, artificial intelligence may still have long legs left. Notably, sector giants like Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) jumped following Oracle’s earnings report.

Moving forward, the narrative for ORCL stock gets trickier. At the moment, ORCL is printing a 4-6-U sequence: four up weeks, six down weeks, with an overall upward trajectory. In the dataset from January 2019 to July 2025, the 4-6-U sequence has occurred 50 times.

At the end of the 10-week period, ORCL stock is up 30 times, a long-side success ratio of 60%. However, this statistic needs to be taken with a grain of salt as 40% single-day moves in mega-capitalization enterprises are practically unheard of.