Oracle Skyrockets 33% on $455B AI Backlog — What's Next?

Today’s Top & Bottom Lines – September 10, 2025

Pre-Market Price Check S&P 500 Futures: +0.48% 10-Year Yield: 4.055 (-2 bps) Nasdaq 100 Futures: +0.47% WTI Crude: $63.29 (+1.05%) Dow Jones Futures: -0.01% Gold Futures: $3,685 (+0.10%) VIX: 15.04 (-0.46%) Bitcoin (BTC): $113,632 (+2.07%)

What’s Driving Stocks This Morning

U.S. equity futures are mostly higher after the Nasdaq Composite posted a fresh record close on Tuesday. The S&P 500 and Dow remain just shy of their own all-time highs. While tech finished flat yesterday, Oracle’s blowout earnings report reignited AI momentum overnight, sending shares up more than 30% in pre-market trade.

Oracle missed EPS expectations by just a penny but stunned markets by disclosing $455 billion in remaining performance obligations (RPO), up 359%. The staggering growth in RPO is backed by four multi-billion-dollar AI cloud contracts. Bank of America quickly upgraded the stock to Buy this morning.

Investors now turn their attention to August PPI data this morning and CPI tomorrow.

Wholesale Inflation Cools Unexpectedly, Opening the Door for Fed Rate Cut even wider.

This morning’s August Producer Price Index (PPI) declined 0.1% month-over-month. This is a sharp reversal from July’s spike and falling well below consensus expectations for a 0.3% increase.

Even more surprising, core PPI - which excludes volatile food and energy components - also dropped 0.1%, versus forecasts for a 0.3% gain.

This deflationary surprise provides the Federal Reserve with more even flexibility to proceed with a widely expected rate cut at this month’s meeting. With front-end inflation pressure easing and the job market slowing, the case for a policy pivot got stronger.

Sticking with the Fed’s headlines. A federal judge also blocked Trump’s attempt to fire Fed Governor Lisa Cook. This injects fresh political tension into the central bank narrative.

Trump’s trade offensive continues: as the President is urging the EU to slap 100% tariffs on China and India. President Trump is also looking to restrict pharmaceutical imports from China.

This Morning’s Key Drivers:

Oracle (ORCL) +33% after reporting massive RPO growth

after reporting massive RPO growth PPI data better than expected, CPI tomorrow

better than expected, CPI tomorrow Trump pushes 100% EU tariffs on China and India

¼ point Fed cut fully priced in for September

Nasdaq at record highs, S&P 500 and DJIA close behind

Stocks on the Move (Pre-Market)

Oracle (ORCL) $322.00 +33.3% – Blew away expectations on AI backlog, $455B RPO; upgraded to Buy at BofA.

GameStop (GME) $21.94 +10.9% – Beat earnings and revenue; announces warrant dividend.

Taiwan Semi (TSM) $145.66 +2.1% – August revenues surged 33.8% Y/Y.

Chewy (CHWY) $38.60 –8.1% – Beat EPS but flat revenue; selling off post-earnings.

Synopsys (SNPS) $493.20 –20.9% – Disappointing guidance, biggest premarket decliner.

NIO (NIO) $6.34 –8.9% – Proposed 181M Class A share offering.

Rubrik (RBRK) $34.90 –4.5% – Strong earnings/guidance, but profit-taking hits stock

Today’s Upgrades & Downgrades –

Upgrades

Oracle (ORCL) – Upgraded to Buy from Neutral at BofA Securities after the company revealed a $455B AI-related RPO backlog and signed four multi-billion-dollar cloud contracts. Analysts now view Oracle as a key beneficiary of long-term enterprise AI adoption.

– Upgraded to Buy from Neutral at BofA Securities after the company revealed a $455B AI-related RPO backlog and signed four multi-billion-dollar cloud contracts. Analysts now view Oracle as a key beneficiary of long-term enterprise AI adoption. Bill.com (BILL) – Momentum Buy rating after the Financial Times reported Elliott Management has taken a stake. The activist interest raises the potential for operational changes or M&A activity.

– Momentum Buy rating after the Financial Times reported Elliott Management has taken a stake. The activist interest raises the potential for operational changes or M&A activity. Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) – Reaffirmed Buy ratings across the Street after August revenue grew 33.8% Y/Y. Analysts cite continued strength in AI chip demand and stable wafer pricing as bullish tailwinds into Q4.

Downgrades

Synopsys (SNPS) – Cut to Hold/Neutral at multiple firms after Q3 results and disappointing FY25 guidance triggered a 20% pre-market drop. The technical breakdown below key moving averages suggests downside momentum could continue in the near term.

– Cut to Hold/Neutral at multiple firms after Q3 results and disappointing FY25 guidance triggered a 20% pre-market drop. The technical breakdown below key moving averages suggests downside momentum could continue in the near term. NIO (NIO) – Downgraded due to dilution risk after the EV maker proposed a massive 181M Class A share offering. The move pressures valuation and signals potential cash flow concerns amid sluggish China demand.

– Downgraded due to dilution risk after the EV maker proposed a massive 181M Class A share offering. The move pressures valuation and signals potential cash flow concerns amid sluggish China demand. Chewy (CHWY) – Price target lowered by several firms despite a strong EPS beat, as flat revenues and weak margin commentary stoked concerns about top-line growth heading into a seasonally soft Q4.

Today’s Bottom Line:

Stocks are back at their highs and threatening to break even higher after this morning’s PPI data came in cooler than expected.

It’s the first meaningful signal that inflation may be softening again. If tomorrow’s CPI data confirms the trend, it could spark another leg up in equities, especially in rate-sensitive sectors like tech, regional banks, housing, and consumer discretionary stocks.

Right now, markets are fully pricing in a 25-basis-point rate cut in September, but a double-dose of disinflation (PPI + CPI) would likely push expectations toward a larger rate cut or multiple sequential cuts.

That sets the stage for multiple compression relief, re-rating growth stocks higher just as AI headlines like Oracle’s $455B backlog reignite speculative buying.

There’s always a catch. The move is sentiment-driven, not fundamentally anchored.

With the Nasdaq at new highs and S&P 500 and Dow knocking on the door, this is where late-cycle rallies tend to trap investors. If CPI misses the mark tomorrow, we could see a swift reversal and sharp unwind of overbought conditions.

Breadth for the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 continues to reflect a “drift” in stocks similar to what we saw in early March, ahead of the spectacularly sharp 20% correction that occurred in April.

Let’s not look for a 20% drop, but a “healthy” 10% correction would go a much longer way in allowing the markets to refresh before their traditional year-end run.