Oracle Skyrockets 33% on $455B AI Backlog — What's Next?

U.S. equity futures are mostly higher after the Nasdaq Composite posted a fresh record close on Tuesday. The S&P 500 and Dow remain just shy of their own all-time highs. While tech finished flat yesterday, Oracle’s blowout earnings report reignited AI momentum overnight, sending shares up more than 30% in pre-market trade.
Oracle missed EPS expectations by just a penny but stunned markets by disclosing $455 billion in remaining performance obligations (RPO), up 359%. The staggering growth in RPO is backed by four multi-billion-dollar AI cloud contracts. Bank of America quickly upgraded the stock to Buy this morning.
Investors now turn their attention to August PPI data this morning and CPI tomorrow.
Wholesale Inflation Cools Unexpectedly, Opening the Door for Fed Rate Cut even wider.
This morning’s August Producer Price Index (PPI) declined 0.1% month-over-month. This is a sharp reversal from July’s spike and falling well below consensus expectations for a 0.3% increase.
Even more surprising, core PPI - which excludes volatile food and energy components - also dropped 0.1%, versus forecasts for a 0.3% gain.
This deflationary surprise provides the Federal Reserve with more even flexibility to proceed with a widely expected rate cut at this month’s meeting. With front-end inflation pressure easing and the job market slowing, the case for a policy pivot got stronger.
Sticking with the Fed’s headlines. A federal judge also blocked Trump’s attempt to fire Fed Governor Lisa Cook. This injects fresh political tension into the central bank narrative.
Trump’s trade offensive continues: as the President is urging the EU to slap 100% tariffs on China and India. President Trump is also looking to restrict pharmaceutical imports from China.
Oracle (ORCL) $322.00 +33.3% – Blew away expectations on AI backlog, $455B RPO; upgraded to Buy at BofA.
GameStop (GME) $21.94 +10.9% – Beat earnings and revenue; announces warrant dividend.
Taiwan Semi (TSM) $145.66 +2.1% – August revenues surged 33.8% Y/Y.
Chewy (CHWY) $38.60 –8.1% – Beat EPS but flat revenue; selling off post-earnings.
Synopsys (SNPS) $493.20 –20.9% – Disappointing guidance, biggest premarket decliner.
NIO (NIO) $6.34 –8.9% – Proposed 181M Class A share offering.
Rubrik (RBRK) $34.90 –4.5% – Strong earnings/guidance, but profit-taking hits stock
Stocks are back at their highs and threatening to break even higher after this morning’s PPI data came in cooler than expected.
It’s the first meaningful signal that inflation may be softening again. If tomorrow’s CPI data confirms the trend, it could spark another leg up in equities, especially in rate-sensitive sectors like tech, regional banks, housing, and consumer discretionary stocks.
Right now, markets are fully pricing in a 25-basis-point rate cut in September, but a double-dose of disinflation (PPI + CPI) would likely push expectations toward a larger rate cut or multiple sequential cuts.
That sets the stage for multiple compression relief, re-rating growth stocks higher just as AI headlines like Oracle’s $455B backlog reignite speculative buying.
There’s always a catch. The move is sentiment-driven, not fundamentally anchored.
With the Nasdaq at new highs and S&P 500 and Dow knocking on the door, this is where late-cycle rallies tend to trap investors. If CPI misses the mark tomorrow, we could see a swift reversal and sharp unwind of overbought conditions.
Breadth for the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 continues to reflect a “drift” in stocks similar to what we saw in early March, ahead of the spectacularly sharp 20% correction that occurred in April.
Let’s not look for a 20% drop, but a “healthy” 10% correction would go a much longer way in allowing the markets to refresh before their traditional year-end run.
By submitting your email address, you will receive a free subscription to Money Morning! and occasional special offers from us and our affiliates. You can unsubscribe at any time and we encourage you to read more about our Privacy Policy.
Processing your submission