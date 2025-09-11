CPI Data Drop Could Spark Big Market Gains or Losses Today

Today’s Top & Bottom Lines – September 11, 2025

Pre-Market Price Check S&P 500 Futures: (+.18%) 10-Year Yield: (-0.02%) (-2.1 bps) Nasdaq 100 Futures: (+0.26%) WTI Crude: $63.03 (-1.01%) Dow Jones Futures: (0.16%) Gold Futures: 3,659 (-.61%) VIX: 15.10 (-1.63%) Bitcoin (BTC): ~$113,986 (+1.5%)

What’s Driving Stocks This Morning

While coverage of the assassination of conservative speaker Charlie Kirk unsurprisingly created a virtual news blackout on other topics yesterday, several important economic data points came out and more is due out this morning that will likely inform the direction of the stock market for the immediate future.

Yesterday's producer price index (PPI) surprised analysts by falling 0.1%, instead of rising 0.3% as expected, while core PPI – which strips out food and energy – also fell by 0.1%. It continues to fuel speculation of interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve.

Although a 25 basis point cut is still what's most expected, betting odds on Kalshi show an increase in the potential for a 50-basis point cut. The Fed has been focused almost wholly on inflation to the exclusion of broader economic concerns, like the labor market, and that has led Fed Chair Jerome Powell to sit on his hands while the economy deteriorated.

After the jobs report earlier this month showed a dramatic slowdown in the labor market, it is all but certain cuts are coming. Especially after the Bureau of Labor Statistics just made a massive revision of 911,000 jobs – essentially wiping out all of the jobs reportedly gained during the last year of the Biden administration – discussion is more on the size of rate cuts now, rather than whether they will happen.

Today, though, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is released at 8:30 a.m. The consensus is, again, for a 0.3% increase. JPMorgan suggests that a core CPI reading above 0.4% would cause the S&P 500 to slide between 1.5% to 2.5%, with lower readings resulting in lesser declines. But a reading below 0.3% would see gains for the S&P 500 of anywhere from 1% to 1.75%.

Despite the mantra that tariffs would cause the consumer to pay for them, that hasn't played out. Certainly, they can't be shielded from the full impact for too long – businesses can't absorb all the costs for an extended period – but companies on both sides of the trade also know strapped consumers are already cautious on their spending. If they pass on the tariffs to their customers their sales will fall.

Stocks on the Move (Pre-Market)

Synopsys (SNPS) $405.07 +4.5% - The chip design software maker reported weak fiscal Q3 results yesterday and its stock plummeted 35%, so today it is regaining a tiny portion of that lost ground.

Oracle (ORCL) $332.19 +1.1% - The database and cloud stock continues rising after yesterday's massive 36% gain on a robust outlook for the coming year and years ahead.

Centene (CNC) $32.46 +3.7% - Shares of the health insurer continue to gain on the positive outlook given by industry peer UnitedHealth Group on Tuesday.

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) $157.75 -1.1% - After rising 2.3% yesterday on the strength of Oracle's results, the AI chipmaker is giving back a little of the gains.

Gamestop (GME) $24.00 -1.6% - The video game retailer is also retreating from yesterday's 3.3% advance brought on by better-than-expected earnings.

Wolfspeed (WOLF) $1.67 12.5% - The volatility of the silicon-carbide (SiC) semiconductor penny stock is on full display, rising by double-digit percentages this morning after an equally dramatic 19% plunge yesterday – which followed a 48% urge on Monday. Wheeee!

Upgrades & Downgrades

Upgrades:

Iamgold (IAG) upgraded to Outperform at RBC Capital Markets, tgt $14

Newmont upgraded to Outperform at RBC Capital Markets, tgt $95

Equinox Gold (EQX) upgraded to Outperform at RBC Capital Markets, tgt $62

Nike (NKE) upgraded to Buy at TD Cowen, tgt $85

Oracle (ORCLE) upgraded to Buy at BofA Securities, tgt $368

Downgrades:

Synopsys (SNPS) downgraded to Underperform at BofA Securities, tgt $525

The Trade Desk downgraded to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley, tgt $50

HP (HPQ) downgraded to In Line at Evercore ISI, tgt $29

Lear (LEA) downgraded to Neutral at BofA Securities, tgt $123

Hess Midstream Partners downgraded to Neutral at UBS, tgt $43

Today’s Bottom Line:

Much of the tech sector got a much needed boost from Oracle yesterday as it showed there remained significant demand for AI infrastructure. While its earnings report was a mixed bag (beating on sales, but coming up just short on earnings), it was the outlook due to bringing on major new hyperscalers – Microsoft, Amazon, and Alphabet – that will drive revenue growth significantly higher over the next few years.

Because leading AI stocks like Nvidia and Palantir have been fading, they were casting a pall over the sector on expectations of a spending slowdown. Oracle's results showed that AI is still front and center, at least for the biggest hyperscalers. It allowed the tide to come back in, and at least temporarily, helped raise all boats.

Still, the economy is weakening. While inflation is not a factor for the time being, the lack of jobs is concerning. There are now more people looking for work than there are jobs available, and that should be concerning.

Bottom Line. Today's CPI report will be telling, but after recent indicators tell a story of inflation largely being tamped down, it will be up to the Fed to inject some stimulus into the market.

It increasingly looks like we will see the same scenario play out much as it did a year ago when Powell shepherded panicked rate cuts through in the fall as the economy appeared to teeter. That he then ignored all the signs of an ongoing worsening of the labor market means we may get crisis cuts once more.

The Fed is a reactive rather than proactive force, but volatility will undoubtedly be the watchword for the foreseeable future.