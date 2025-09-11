Micron (MU) Pops as Gen AI Demand Revitalizes the Tech Sector

Emerging anxieties that the boom in artificial intelligence may be fading were thoroughly assuaged by Oracle (NYSE:ORCL). During the midweek session, the enterprise software giant enjoyed a dramatic lift in market value despite the company missing earnings expectations. Thanks largely to an incredibly bullish outlook, the AI ecosystem appears robust — and that has apparently had broad downwind effects on entities like Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU).

On Thursday late morning, MU stock was trading around 8.5% up relative to the prior session. Catapulting the security was an announcement that Micron would be ramping up production of its high-bandwidth memory (called HBM3E) to meet blistering demand from AI applications, according to StockStory.

Primarily, top AI players like Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) have stepped on the accelerator, thus necessitating increased production of advanced memory products. However, Oracle’s earnings report and cloud backlog growth indicate that enterprises are signing up to run more AI and database-intensive applications in Oracle’s cloud platform.

However, these workloads don’t run on thin air — they absolutely need AI accelerators (that is, graphics processing units). That’s where heavy hitters like Nvidia and AMD come into the picture. However, even these entities aren’t fully self-sufficient, requiring HBM products. And that’s where Micron plugs the gap.

Call it the Circle of Life (Semiconductor Edition).

As for trading strategies, MU stock is a complicated beast. Quantitatively, MU stock is perfectly balanced, printing five up weeks and five down weeks, with an overall upward trajectory (5-5-U). Under these circumstances, traders may anticipate a meandering path higher over the next two months. In the 40 times that the 5-5-U sequence has flashed on a rolling basis since January 2019, MU stock was up at the 10-week mark 34 times or 85%.

However, the wildcard will likely be Micron’s upcoming earnings report, scheduled for Sept. 23. As such, the most aggressive wager could be the 155/160 bull call spread expiring Sept. 26. Should MU stock rise through the second-leg strike price ($160) at expiration, the maximum payout currently clocks in at 150%.