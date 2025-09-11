Read This Before You Dump Nvidia for Broadcom (AVGO) Stock

Broadcom (AVGO) is a semiconductor company and also has an infrastructure software segment. Its products are vital for data centers and their hardware, and the stock has been climbing accordingly. However, its gains have only been accelerating, with AVGO stock up 18.74% in the past seven days (as of this writing).

The main catalyst behind this surge of optimism is a recent $10 billion AI infrastructure order from a mystery customer, which many believe is OpenAI. Moreover, Q3 earnings were stellar, with revenue growing 22% year-over-year to $16 billion, along with EBITDA growing 30% YOY to $10.7 billion. This post-earnings jump was boosted by the new AI customer.

Should you buy this Nvidia replacement?

Perhaps the biggest reason the market is piling into AVGO is due to it being seen as a potential viable competitor to Nvidia (NVDA). The company is yet to offer a product that can truly compete, but the swelling backlog and the AI deal are being seen as a stepping stone towards that goal.

Valuation becomes the real question, and at this trajectory, Broadcom could cross $2 trillion if it announces another multi-billion-dollar AI chip deal. However, I would refrain from dumping NVDA stock for AVGO stock for two simple reasons. The first reason is that Broadcom still does not have a product that competes with Nvidia. Its custom chips may be able to steal some customers, but that is unlikely to dent H100 sales or Nvidia’s margins. There is no 1:1 replacement for what Nvidia currently offers. Secondly, AVGO stock trades at 55 times forward earnings and 27.5 times forward sales, with worse growth and margins compared to Nvidia. NVDA itself trades at 39.5 times forward earnings and 20.9 times forward sales.

The market is big enough to accommodate both companies, so the smartest choice would be to own both, with the larger share in NVDA.